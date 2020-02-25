Thoughts on education

Image: Keystone-France / Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images
It is a miracle that curiosity survives formal education. —Albert Einstein
The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education. —Martin Luther King, Jr
It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.—Aristotle
Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire. —WB Yeats
Education is what survives when what has been learnt has been forgotten. —BF Skinner
The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next. —Abraham Lincoln
A person who won’t read has no advantage over one who can’t read. —Mark Twain
Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself. —John Dewey
Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one. —Malcolm Forbes
Education without values, as useful as it is, seems rather to make man a more clever devil.—CS Lewis
Education is a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army. —Edward Everett
Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.—Mahatma Gandhi
A wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer. —Bruce Lee
