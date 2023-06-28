Home Multimedia Photos Hajj: The cyclone of pilgrims circling the Mecca











Hajj: The cyclone of pilgrims circling the Mecca The ongoing hajj pilgrimage that began on June 26 is the largest in history. As coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place since 2020 have been fully relaxed, over two million white-robed pilgrims are expected to circle the Kaaba, the cubed structure at the epicentre of Islam's holiest site, until the end of the week. Performed over five to six days, the set of rituals is the high point of the annual pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam Curated By: Madhu Kapparath







Image by : Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters















Pilgrims circle Islam's holiest shrine, the Kaaba, anti-clockwise seven times, the first of a set of rites of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. On arriving here, pilgrims slip into plain white robes and enter into a state of spiritual purity known as ihram, shedding material selves.