Hajj: The cyclone of pilgrims circling the Mecca

The ongoing hajj pilgrimage that began on June 26 is the largest in history. As coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place since 2020 have been fully relaxed, over two million white-robed pilgrims are expected to circle the Kaaba, the cubed structure at the epicentre of Islam's holiest site, until the end of the week. Performed over five to six days, the set of rituals is the high point of the annual pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam
Curated By: Madhu Kapparath
Published: Jun 28, 2023
1_RTRMADP_3_SAUDI-HAJ_BG

Image by : Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters

1/8
Pilgrims circle Islam's holiest shrine, the Kaaba, anti-clockwise seven times, the first of a set of rites of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. On arriving here, pilgrims slip into plain white robes and enter into a state of spiritual purity known as ihram, shedding material selves.

