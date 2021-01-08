10x Genomics scales up its finance and supply chain operations with Oracle Cloud ERP

In today’s competitive market, businesses will have to keep disruptive innovations and business transformations at the core of their strategy. Enterprise Applications play a pivotal role as they have brought a dynamic revolution in business processes and systems to this journey. An amalgam of strategic technology leadership and the right vision enable companies to achieve breakthroughs for delivering exemplary business performance. On the same notion, 10x Genomics utilizes technology to bring commendable progress in the arena of biotech.10x Genomics is one of the fastest-growing biotech companies of the decade, growing from a few million US dollar revenue in 2015 to over $250M in 2019, and has been cited in over 2000 scientific publications since inception. The company is building tools for scientific discovery that reveal and address the true complexities of biology to advance human health. To have a single platform for the global rollout of their products & seamless experience for business users, 10x Genomics Inc. chose to implement Oracle Cloud ERP with bolt-on solutions like RF Smart and chose Trinamix as the implementation partner for the global roll out. Raja Dwibhashyam, Head of Productivity Engineering (PE) of 10x Genomics says, “An ERP transition is a significant undertaking for any organization. It’s always a huge challenge as it impacts all parts of the organization and business partners that have varying needs across the company. I have seen some companies working on these implementations for years and still struggling to make it right after significant delays. It was critical for our company to scale into the future which led us to the Oracle-ERP implementation. We successfully implemented it across our global markets during the COVID-19 pandemic which involved most of the work being done remotely.” He further says, “As Head of Productivity Engineering, my objective is to improve the productivity of our employees by automating business processes and increasing the operational efficiencies across the organization using best-of-breed business applications. There is no ERP project that goes smoothly but what makes for a successful ERP project is alignment on the requirements upfront, stakeholder engagement, constant communications, change management, and, last but not least, identifying the right implementation partner. The success of an ERP project is measured by improved KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) to serve customers and stakeholders.” The ability to scale the company to the next level was the driving factor for 10x Genomics’ Tier1 ERP implementation. 10x was expanding its customer reach; adding global sites; and increasing its employee base. The legacy systems it had been using could not scale to meet increased growth and greater business complexities. Trinamix's pertinent team provided SaaS-based Oracle cloud products to the company. Not only did the Trinamix team successfully use Oracle manufacturing cloud to implement process capability, but also achieved remarkable milestones of seamless integration with all of their surrounding systems showing pure cloud-to-cloud collaboration. “We have increasingly seen Oracle Solutions become a platform of choice for many leading businesses across industry verticals. Being an Oracle platinum partner and having deep expertise in Oracle ERP & SCM, we love to take on challenges that lead to measurable business returns. 10x was such a great example that challenged us in many different ways, including the Remote working model during the pandemic,” says Amit Sharma, CEO Trinamix. In achieving the goal of a full global rollout with zero downtime during the transition from legacy systems to Oracle cloud, 10x Genomics is a delighted client for Trinamix. Let’s now take a deeper look into another successful venture, Trinamix.Trinamix was founded by the trio- Amit Sharma, Molly Chakraborty, and Sandeep Goyal. This small startup has achieved a significant milestone in this journey, and now it is the number one Oracle implementation partner for SCM implementation. In a short span of 10 years, Trinamix has implemented various Oracle modules for famous companies like Facebook, Cisco, Toshiba, AT&T, Juniper, Shaw, TaylorMade Golf, GE Power, and much more respected logos across multiple industry domains such as High-tech and Semiconductor, Retail, Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Packaged Goods, Social Healthcare. Telecommunications, and Life Sciences and medical devices. Trinamix leveraged its dynamic model in consultancy, enabling a seamless and personalized experience for customers facilitating scalability and flexibility to meet the client’s needs in a timely and cost-effective way. It is better positioned not only to explore options but also to disrupt other industries to achieve shared goals and deliver tangible business results.