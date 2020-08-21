Adam Ivy's success in merging Music and Marketing

The best kind of teacher one can have is one who has built his credibility and produced actual results. They are the ones who impart knowledge on not just theory, but real-life applications and anecdotes from personal experience, and they are the ones who bring confidence to the legitimacy of the material being taught. Adam Ivy is one such individual.
Growing up in a low-income family and living in rural Wisconsin for most of his early years did not hinder him from achieving success on his own terms. Taking calculated risks at a young age, he has been able to grow his passion for marketing and music into a six-figure online business. Now, he holds several titles, including music producer, brand strategist, professional YouTuber, award-winning creative marketing specialist, and founder of the Sell Music Academy. His expertise is widely acknowledged and respected, and he is an established authority in the online business world. Still, there is never not enough room for growth, and he aims to establish himself as a go-to keynote speaker and author and later receive accreditation for all educational programs offered by his company.
Sell Music Academy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is the product of his executive-level corporate marketing experience and his passion for music production. With his original marketing techniques, he has been able to accelerate his brand recognition from initial launch to viral fame in under 24 months.
The Sell Music Masterclass course and his signature Market Your Music Accelerator coaching programs are only two of the wide variety of advanced music marketing resources that he offers exclusively through the Academy. While the no-nonsense approach he adopts in music marketing education is novel to the industry, it is proven to be effective and has produced tangible results. Artists have been able to develop music streaming-based revenue and build their fan base and online presence thanks to his proven marketing systems.
Aside from the advanced music marketing resources offered through the Academy, he also provides free educational content on YouTube on the subject of music marketing and brand development for beginners. Thanks to his informative and easily digestible content, he has been able to accumulate 200,000 subscribers and 10.5 million views. Whichever the platform, his content empowers aspiring entrepreneurs looking to build a business and brand around music without having to prepare a large marketing budget.
Given Adam’s track record and the direction his company is going, it is not hard to imagine that they will become leaders in the industry of music marketing and music business educational resources in the next five years. Expanding from the virtual to the actual, a larger facility will soon act as the headquarters for team members and video production work, as well as an in-person training and event space for students enrolled in the Academy.
There is never not enough room for growth, and it is always beneficial to be knowledgeable about things. Find out more about Adam Ivy and what he does by visiting any of the links provided below.
Website: AdamIvy.com
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.