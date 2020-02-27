Ajay Chaudhary: Creating futuristic spaces

With a steadfast belief in continuously creating modern, elegant and state-of-the-art residential and commercial real estate projects, Mr. Ajay Chaudhary, CMD, Ace Group has carved a distinct niche for Ace Group in the real estate sector. A man of exemplary vision and enterprise, Ajay has always been passionate about developing real estate masterpieces. It is under his stewardship that Ace Group has emerged as one of the foremost real estate developers in just over a decade of its existence. Established in 2010, Ace Group has successfully completed projects covering an area of 8.5 million sq. ft. (approx 8Lac sq mtr) while 12.8 million sq. ft. (approx 12Lac sq mtr) is under construction. Ajay’s undying passion for scaling heights and setting even higher benchmarks has resulted in the Group gaining strong brand equity, with a reputation for consistently developing landmark projects. Among its completed residential projects include ACE Platinum, ACE City, ACE Aspire and ACE Golfshire all of which have gained considerable customer attention. Steered by Ajay, Ace Group has also established a series of milestone commercial projects including City Square and ACE Studio while it’s engaged in developing ACE Parkway, Ace Medley Avenue and Ace Divino, among others. Apart from all these landmark projects, Ace Group has partnered with Godrej Properties Limited for a 100 Acres township ‘Golf Link’ in Greater Noida. The project will have luxury villas/apartments and housing units with a 9-hole Golf Course in serene setting. ‘Godrej Palm Retreat’ in sector 150, Noida is another joint venture project of Ace Group with Godrej. Moreover, Ace Group has joined hands with ATS for ‘ATS Destinaire’ and with ABA Corp for ‘County 107’. Sharing his thought behind Ace Group, Ajay says, “We started with a vision to be the best in the industry and over the past years, we have developed a strong foothold across NCR by providing creating innovative futuristic spaces, and all throughout this journey we have experienced a plethora of market conditions and ups and downs. We are proud to have played a major part in providing affordable and luxurious projects in NCR. We believe resolutely in the importance and value of long-term relationships with our customers, investors and dealers. Ace Group believes there is only one way to earn customer loyalty and that is through timely delivery of projects.” At the helm of affairs at a young age, Ajay understood well in time the importance of celebrity endorsements. Leading this shift he roped in the celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan for designing and interiors for ‘Ace Golfshire’ and ‘ACE Parkway’ projects. The announcement to this effect was made by Ajay at Maison & Object, Paris, one of the most prestigious fairs in home decor and design globally. Some of the country’s top notch celebrities which include the most sought-after Bollywood stars: Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon, among others, were also associated with Ace Group in the past. Ajay has also been passionate and a keen enthusiast for sports. Owing to his fondness for sports and particularly to Football, ACE Group announced its partnership with Mumbai FC, a team owned by Bollywood superstar Ranbir Singh for Indian Super League (ISL). Understanding the challenge that football promotion faces in cricket-crazy India, Ace Group decided to contribute to this game for its betterment. With an undying passion for excellence backed with sound management skills and thinking-process, Ajay has bagged two awards in consecutive years from CNBC Awaaz for the best construction quality in 2013 and best affordable homes in Delhi NCR in 2014 for ACE Platinum and ACE City. Setting milestones all the way, under his astute leadership ACE won Times business awards for Best Developer - On time delivery and Best Developer - Affordable category in 2018. For the second year in a row, Ace won Times business awards 2019 for best luxury/premium developer of the year for its project Ace Golfshire. Ajay says, “Our goal is to be the builder of a preferred choice and we have been attaining this goal through our technical expertise and continuous hard work. We understand that the customers require high standard of quality and service and we are committed to not only fulfil but surpass their expectations. It is the foundation of our business that we perform with integrity and professionalism. We provide expert services to our clients, which meets global standards.” Dedicated to provide exemplary service to its customers Ace Group has successfully achieved its goal of delivering high quality and sustainable real estate projects, hence it has continued to build stronger and valuable relationships with the customers as well as its operational partners, who add value to the company and its business.