Ajay Khurana, Chairman, REHAU south asia: Nurturing excellence through pioneering vision

REHAU, an established global player in Furniture Solutions, Industrial Solutions, uPVC Doors & Windows and Building Solutions, has taken a great leap forward in India under the stewardship of Mr. Ajay Khurana. As Chairman, REHAU South Asia, Mr. Khurana is responsible for conceptualizing, implementing and controlling long term & short term vision, operational strategies and business models of REHAU India, chartering a new growth curve for the company in South Asia. An industry veteran with over three decades of experience in building materials, automotive and industrial products, Mr. Khurana has brought to the limelight REHAU’s tailor-made products for Indian customers. REHAU India, under his leadership, has achieved commendable success by multiplying its turnover. He has successfully secured for REHAU India lead position in the market over the years, progressing to 3 plants, multiple warehouses and an impressive sales growth with a solid profit year after year. Starting with manufacturing of edgebands, REHAU gradually introduced other solutions and localized these to suit the climatic and customer requirements of India. Mr. Khurana has been instrumental in diversifying REHAU’s product portfolio and bringing new categories of Advanced Living Solutions into its fold. REHAU has emerged as an undisputed leader in German quality uPVC Edgebands, uPVC Doors & Windows, Solid Surface, Pre-laminated Boards, Laminates, Acrylic Laminates, Flooring, Front Shutters, Roller Shutters, Customised Panels and Underfloor Heating & Cooling solutions to name a few.At the last held Indiawood exhibition, REHAU showcased a wide range of products like Anti-Finger Print Super matt Laminates & Boards, Affordable Edgebands - RAUCARP as well as a new door- Panorama Swing Door in the windows and door category, which earned generous appreciation across the business spectrum. The expo also witnessed the launch of a series of exciting new products of REHAU, including RAUFLOOR Neostein - an impeccable range of highest quality flooring solutions for residential, light commercial and office applications with a distinct look, feel and appeal, offering an attractive combination of flawless finish and durability. The company’s R&D team works round the clock to engineer progress, further enhancing lives of our customers. The products of REHAU are strictly overseen by its designers, engineers and technicians from the development to the final stage. The company has three state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in India out of which two plants are located in Pune and one plant is situated in Vadodara. Running in full capacity, these plants are producing exclusive products. Significantly, REHAU’s high process, product quality and innovative concepts secured a winning spot in the Industry category of the 2011 Bavarian Quality Awards. Recently, REHAU has also won IKC Innovative Kitchen Product Award (Materials) 2020 for its premium edgeband range. The prestigious award was bestowed upon REHAU for its exciting range of German quality RAUKANTEX uPVC Edgebands which are a perfect solution for Kitchen cabinets, cupboards, table edges and countertops for offices. Non-toxic, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, eco-friendly, heat-resistant and DOP free, RAUKANTEX uPVC Edgebands enhance the interior of any space.As Mr. Ajay Khurana, Chairman, REHAU South Asia aptly puts it, “REHAU brings the power of unlimited polymer solutions through its diverse product portfolio to the world and to India. As a leading polymer solutions provider in construction, automotive and industry, REHAU maintains highest level of professionalism. Our passion towards engineering progress together with the unlimited potential of polymers has formed the foundation of the worldwide success of REHAU as a premium brand.” By combining strong developmental capabilities with decentralized sales and service excellence, REHAU has achieved production/supply chain proficiency, established a strong network of manufacturing centres and warehouses, cultivated team efficiency and adhered to the highest standards of quality control norms and serviceability to its customers. The company is now poised for expansion of third rail solutions in metros. With its recent RVNL project, it has turned localized to be more competitive in the market. Significantly, REHAU India supported the budding talents by associating with the coveted beauty pageant LIVA Miss Diva 2020 and then sashing Miss REHAU Lifestyle in one of the sub contests held in Jaipur. The occasion witnessed Mr. Khurana felicitating LIVA Miss Diva 2020 Finalist and Miss REHAU Lifestyle - Nishi Bhardwaj in the presence of a galaxy of dignitaries.A polymer specialist with annual sales of around EUR 3.5 billion, REHAU Group is a privately held company with approximately 20,000 employees at more than 170 locations worldwide. For more than 70 years, REHAU has been working on making polymer products lighter, more comfortable, safer and more efficient. REHAU has always sought to create new formulations that expand application of polymer materials. “With a strong belief in creating holistic products and solutions we strive to delight our customers. We are committed to replace conventional materials with more capable polymers to provide the best solutions for our customers. With in-depth knowledge of materials and extensive experience in technologies and manufacturing processes, REHAU successfully meets wide-ranging individual needs with customized solutions.” adds Mr. Khurana. While Mr. Khurana is driving REHAU India to greater heights of success, he equally remains passionate about the industrial landscape in general. An active member of various industry associations and platforms that discuss future trends, industry issues and challenges anchoring the sector to new growth prospect, he has a proven success record in cultivating engineering MNC start-ups. A fitness freak and practitioner of yoga, Mr. Khurana loves to do morning walk regularly, and his other hobbies include coaching, mentoring people, and playing badminton. Around the world, REHAU champions ecological, economic, social and cultural concerns. It is through cutting-edge innovations and dedicated R&D that REHAU has achieved the highest level of professional expertise, and close interaction among specialists from every discipline. To know more

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.