Gyan Dairy goes digital with the Gyan Fresh App

Twelve years ago, brothers Jai and Anuj Agarwal ventured into processing dairy. Today, the brand, Gyan Dairy, has become a household name, especially in Eastern UP. Gyan is part of the prestigious C.P. Group of Companies which under its portfolio has a wide range of companies. In 2007, CP Agarwal laid the foundation of Gyan Dairy in Lucknow. Initially, the company offered just 2 products-Skimmed Milk and Desi Ghee. Once the Agarwal brothers took over, the company achieved unscalable heights.
"When we started out, the organised dairy sector had huge potential which was waiting to be tapped. With changing consumer preferences and rising purchasing power we had anticipated rapid growth in the years to come. Consequentially, we decided to venture into processing of fresh milk and dairy products and the results have been fruitful so far”, says Jai Agarwal, Managing Director, Gyan Dairy.
Today, Gyan sources, processes, markets and sells a full line of dairy products, fermented, and value-added products such as Milk, Lassi, Curd, Butter, Ghee, etc. The venture has been very successful and has clocked a turnover of 903 Cr in the financial year 2019-2020.
The company collects milk from around 1lac+ farmers residing in 3000+ villages in UP, thus, ensuring their growth and progress through direct employment. The sourced milk is then processed in state-of-the-art processing centres and supplied to various parts of UP through a network of Gyan Fresh Stores, Gyan Select Stores, Gyan E-cart, and other retail stores via an extensive distributor channel. Gyan is reaching 1.5 lac plus household through a network of 300+ distributors; 40000+ Retailers.
Gyan Fresh App: The jewel in the crown
To survive in the crowded consumer market, Gyan needs to constantly innovate. Anuj Agarwal is counting on technology to cater to evolving consumer needs. This gave birth to ‘The Gyan Fresh – Home Delivery App’ launched to ensure a contactless and hygienic way to get Milk & Dairy products home-delivered. This comes at a time when the deliveries at the last mile have been largely challenged by the COVID-19 restrictions.
“In this novice attempt, we could touch a record number of customers. The pre-COVID deliveries were at 1200 and current mid-Sep were at 24000+ active consumers with 9000+ deliveries daily” Anuj adds.
Ethical Practices followed by Gyan milk suppliers
Gyan in partnership with farmers who supply raw milk, enables and equips them to understand the importance of quality milk production, hygiene & safety of animals so that they procure better quality raw milk to deliver premium quality end-product that meets the expectation of customers.
‘Gyan Choupal’ is one such platform where information is disseminated to the milk producers and knowledge is imparted about these issues apart from sharing clean milk collection policies and programs of the company. To ensure animal nutrition and health, Gyan Dairy supplies the best quality Cattle feed manufactured through its subsidiary cattle feed plant under ‘Gyan Dhara’ brand.
Gyan’s blooming milk business
India is the leading producer and consumer of dairy products worldwide. Dairy activities form an integral part of the rural Indian economy, serving as an important source of employment and income. Indian dairy industry stands at Rs 10 lakh crore with significant growth potential.
“We have shown exponential growth from where it started with a non-viable production plant which now processes about 11 lakh litres of daily milk capacity. The company has captured around 19% percent of market share in Eastern UP,” says Venkataramani Santhanam, VP Sales. With such results, it is sure to enter the league of big players in time to come.
Future Plans
The promoters under their able guidance, envision to turn this organisation into a multi-product multi-location dairy company benefitting the farmers through tech-friendly environment while giving value for money to its consumers. The newly launched Gyan Fresh – Home Delivery App, which started a year ago has garnered exceptional results. The company will continue to strengthen this new proposition and take it to the next level by increasing the offerings & convenience further.
One of the leading producers and suppliers of milk in UP, Gyan has contributed significantly to increasing the state per capita milk availability. This private, 800+ employee company aims to increase its processing capacity, expand to other regions, and adopt technology to ensure seamless deliveries to its consumers and partners.
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No Forbes India journalist is involved in the creation of this content.