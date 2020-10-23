Audi A6 is the best-in-class luxury sedan

The Audi A6 seamlessly marries enhanced comfort with end-to-end digitization, sportiness and an elegant design. Car connoisseurs who have driven the sedan have reported in glowing terms about its nimbleness, the ability to easily manoeuvre it, its sleek, upscale look, and more importantly, how comfortable and incredibly dependable it is.
The operating system
The Audi A6 packs a slew of technological innovations including an MMI touch response operating system and a display concept with great customization ability. This is the most modern operating system in its class where the two large displays replace most of the buttons and controls of the previous model. The top display comes with icons for all functions that can be customised basis preference, similar to the user experience with smartphone apps.
The Audi A6 includes MMI navigation plus with 25.65cms (10.1-inch) display and MMI touch response. The MMI navigation plus is a highly networked media hub that packs in a ton of innovation including a self-learning function based on the driver’s preferred routes. This entire experience is further enhanced with the Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System that delivers 3D sound. MMI navigation plus also includes an Audi virtual cockpit with a high-resolution display. Its operation can be conducted via the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel.
The Audi A6 also features a natural language voice interaction system with an onboard and online search that allows a wide range of vehicle functions, such as controlling the air conditioning system, using everyday speech commands.
The engine and chassis
The Audi A6 TFSI is powered by a blissfully silent and powerful 2.0L TFSI engine generating 180KW (245hp) and 370Nm of torque, all seamlessly married with a 7-Speed S tronic transmission for smooth yet precise gear shifts without any loss of power. It goes from 0 to 100 in a mere 6.8 seconds.
The comfort heavy-duty suspension combines smooth ride comfort and unshakable stability with enhanced sportiness. Using precise sensor data, a control unit calculates the optimal levels for each wheel and adaptively adjusts the operation of the dampers.
The display
The Audi Virtual Cockpit, a fully digital instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch TFT screen, displays exceptionally sharp and highly detailed graphics. Indicators along the lower edge offer details about the outside temperature, time and odometer readings.
On the display panel is a wide range of information: Speed and rpm; crucial information on navigation, media and driver assistance systems. The tachometer and speedometer are displayed as small dial instruments.
The design
The powerfully contoured Audi A6 is a big sedan, roomy and comfortable all over. Its wide, low-slung Singleframe grille with chrome trim, flat headlights, contoured air inlets and the three-dimensionally shaped rear exudes sophistication. Described as the refreshed Audi design language, it boasts taut surfaces, sharply defined edges and sporty elegance.
The Audi A6 is fitted with all-weather LED headlamps; Matrix Headlamps are offered in the top-of-the-line variants. These are topped by the dipped beam modules that look like pupils, while the taillights are made up of a single horizontal line and nine vertical segments for each unit.
The spacious interiors—longer than its predecessor model allows you to stretch out and enjoy greater legroom in the rear. The interiors are a striking blend of great architecture and a flawless operating system.
Occupants are surrounded by a smooth and angular array of wood, metal and leather seats in Mother-of-Pearl beige and Okapi brown colours, a look broken only by the high-resolution display screens. The body, crafted and constructed out of steel and aluminium, is topped by a large panoramic glass sunroof. There is also an option of ambient contour lighting for the interiors to set the mood and enhance the luxury cabin experience.
Navigating it through traffic and off-the-beaten-path
The electromechanical progressive steering amplifies both the handling and ride comfort. Because of a specially toothed gear rack, as the steering wheel turn increases, the ratio decreases and steering becomes more direct, a huge advantage when it comes to manoeuvring the sedan through chaotic traffic in India’s urban cities. In fact, in tight spots and curves, the car is even more agile and adjusts the power assistance level as a function of driving speed. At low speeds, this makes it easier to manoeuvre the car.
The Audi drive select dynamic handling system allows drivers to experience different setups. Choosing between Auto, Comfort, Dynamic or Efficiency modes transforms the drive experience as per the driver’s preference.
Personalisation
What is a luxury sedan without personalisation, an important aspect of exclusive driving experience?
The personalisation bit doesn’t stop here, though. Each driver can create several different personal profiles—going from weekday to weekend profiles, freeway, city driving to country road profiles—and can switch between.
Audi A6 is a sophisticated amalgamation of front and rear seat comfort, matched by end-to-end digitisation that will appeal to the user.
Audi’s digitised platform makes use of the latest form of Augmented Reality technology and features a 360° Product visualiser. Customers can configure their Audi A6 and place an order, with an option of doorstep drop. To use the AR function, scan the QR Code from your hand-held smartphone to experience the Audi A6 through Augmented Reality on Audi.in
