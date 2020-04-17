Billy Carson is changing the world one click at a time

4biddenknowledge

When the name, "Billy Carson" pops up, "Determination" and "Dedication" are the key words that come to mind. Coach Carson, as he's popularly called, is a published producer, actor, author, and artist. He is the founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc, the Best Selling Author of 'The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets' and is a maven host on Deep Space (an exciting streaming TV series). Billy has an exceptional personality, with a deep interest in sports, space science, philanthropy, and other areas of human development. As someone who has made a remarkable impact on society, he has easily become a role model that thousands of youths look to as a beacon of hope for a better and more fulfilled life.Billy Carson, being a visionary, took a bold step to launch a streaming TV network, unlike anything on the market. The 4biddenknowledge.tv is one of a kind; a tv network that is curated to provide viewers with excellent shows and documentaries, guaranteed to elevate consciousness to optimal levels. According to him, "It is an ideal streaming network with shows for the entire family.” After reviewing the network, you gain access to indulge in exciting cooking shows, workshops, and insightful lectures from around the globe. 4biddenknowledge.tv gives viewers a once in a lifetime opportunity to explore reality like never before, revealing a deep understanding of mathematical codes that gave birth to the universe. Here, you are spoilt for choice with amazing programs on yoga and meditation, all designed to open your eyes to the true divine nature of your soul. Inquire into ancient texts, glyphs and cuneiform tablets in different parts of the world. Unlock their true meanings as you sail through. Jaunt through megalithic structures and feast your eyes on exclusive footage. Without a doubt, 4biddenknowledge.tv is a true definition of enlightenment through entertainment.Among his most notable achievements, Billy Carson is the founder of First Class Space Agency, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His space agency lacks launch capabilities, but specializes in the study and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices. These innovative devices will serve to enhance space travel and improve transportation systems, with the potential to power all four corners of the earth.Billy Carson happens to be the best selling author of the famous book, "“The Compendium of The Emerald Tablets." Here, he provides readers with a deep understanding of profound and ancient knowledge. You are carefully led through an exciting journey that delves into the history of the Emerald Tablets and the mysteries contained within these old, cryptic artifacts. The Emerald Tablets, as revealed in the book, was written by an ancient being, referred to as, "Thoth The Atlantean." According to Billy, "Till date, there have been two manifestations of the Emerald Tablets. The first was thousands of years ago when Thoth created multiple tablets of text and then concealed the location of these ancient tablets. While the second was when Thoth chose to incarnate as Hermes the Thrice Great. As Hermes, he carried a single Emerald Tablet with him.Billy Carson proved himself as an adept music producer with the release of, "Return Of The Enki," which made Billboard for 8 weeks in 2018. As he continues to sign new artists to Pantheon Elite Records and spread the power of conscious music, there is no doubt that the growth we see now will hit the pinnacle in the coming years.For over a decade, Billy Carson has been actively involved in changing the lives of people around the world. His deeds speak volumes of his personality and zeal to make the world a better place. He is a founding member of the YMCA in Weston, Florida. And his family was known to have donated over $25,000 to set up the city's first and only YMCA multi sports complex. The rock climbing wall in the youth center was also set up, thanks to him. During the winter months, he was responsible for relieving several single mothers across America of final notice electric bills, worth over $10,000 He didn't end there. For almost a decade Coach Billy Carson has provided NCAA scouting and marketing services to families nationwide. Most companies that provide this service charge parents of athletes an average of $2,500. His efforts have helped generate scholarships for athletes totaling over $12,000,000. When asked what inspires him to touch lives, he replied, “You don’t need a reason to help somebody”. Billy Carson is no doubt a hardworking individual who believes that determination, dedication, and goodwill always lead to achievements.