Know how Dr. Abishek Colaco became versatile digital marketing consultant in Goa

The 24-year-old digital marketing consultant is also the founder of 'MEDIA NETWORKS' inhabiting Goa, India

Published: Apr 17, 2020 11:04:46 AM IST
Updated: Apr 17, 2020 01:38:23 PM IST

A versatile marketing consultant from Goa named Abishek Zayn Colaco is an illustrious and dedicated lad, with enthralling procurements. To be impelling enough at such a young age in itself is admirable.

The 24-year-old digital marketing consultant is also the founder of 'MEDIA NETWORKS‘ inhabiting Goa, India. His unprecedented approach and cognizance has aided him to build his own steps to success.He devised unique ways to utilise the internet to his personal aid and acquired fruitful results. At the young age of 20, his splendour has corroborated the claim that he is notable in the digital niche. Abhishek has done Bachelors In Physiotherapy from Manipal University.

Establishing " Media networks", in December 2018, he grasped monumental attention. His company provides all sorts of services related to digital marketing. To engage with more people as marketing consultant, he was strongly inclined to strengthen his networks and worked rigorously in the direction.

Abishek has heeded more than 100 clients, popular in their respective niches also he has engendered healthy working relationships with several companies and Bollywood Celebrities. He has successfully aided them to greater heights by handling and managing their digital arenas.

From the connoisseur himself- he believes "Learn new things every day to explore a new version of yourself". A man who created and sustained such smart work environments is truly remarkable. We admire his efforts and hope he procures his goals.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

