Brand of choice for millions of farmers

Featured as an Innovative Business Model during Covid-19 by CII Food and Agriculture Centre of Excellence and NABARD.

‘ACEF Asian Leaders Gold Award 2020’ for “Marketing Team of the Year” for excellence in Branding and Marketing.

‘Agri Business Award 2019’ awarded by Indian Chamber of Food & Agriculture

‘Zee Dare to Dream Awards’ for the ‘Best Agri Company’ for the FY 2018-19

Recognition by Insight Success Magazine in March 2019 in their Annual Listing of the “10 Most Recommended Agritech Companies in India” that embraces new Technology to deliver various end-to-end farm solutions on a reliable foundation of rich insights on farming.

Recognition with ‘Skoch Order of Merit – 2017’ for being amongst the ‘Top 100 SME’s in India’

The National Record awarded by ‘Limca Book of Records’ for the ‘Largest Flash Sale of Specialty Plant Nutrient Products’ conducted during April 2016 at Bombay Stock Exchange, International Convention Center, Mumbai.

Listed amongst the ‘Top 500 Indian Manufacturing Companies’ for four consecutive years’.

Winner of the most promising and best performing SME in the FMCG Food and Agri Business category at the Emerging India Awards 2008 by CNBC, ICICI Bank and Crisil.

Aries is an Indian born multinational company that evolved from a dream of two individuals to a thriving globalized organization of over a thousand people. They offer the widest range of products in the primary, secondary and micro-fertilizer sector, ranging from individual elements to mixed specialty plant nutrient fertilizers since 1969. They have pioneered several innovative concepts of farming to Indian agriculturists, including the wonder of Chelation Technology, bio-degradable complexes of plant nutrients, water soluble NPK fertilizers, value added secondary nutrients, natural and biological products and water treatment formulations. Their products provide all 16 plant nutrients required in agriculture, customized for the specific needs of 107 different crops. Aries is consistently recognized among India’s best-in-class companies with 85 brands in the niche plant nutrition industry selling at 90,000 retail outlets across India and also in several countries globally, manufactured at five factories in India and one overseas.Speed, Scale and precision define their core, with values, trust and unity defining their spirit. The products that Aries manufactures are extremely customized and value added. Hence the lack of information and awareness amongst farmers has been a challenge. “We have overcome this, using a lot of field level activities for demand creation including “shock & awe” techniques to create awareness in the market and ensure visibility and understanding in the remotest parts of the country”, asserts Dr. Rahul Mirchandani, CMD of Aries.“We are our people, our products and our purpose.Each of these elements within our organization is rare and hard to easily imitate. Our people have a singular goal – to deliver the world’s best to India’s farmers – using their knowledge, skills and enduring energy. Our purpose is clear – sustainably build farm incomes and crop productivity and provide prosperity to the Aries family and livelihoods in the markets we serve. Collectively, we are custodians of a proud legacy and creators of a brilliant future”, Dr. Mirchandani adds further. Aries has built farmer’s trust and credibility through consistent delivery of quality products, which are world class and, at times, way ahead of existing trends in the market. The identity they have built as a focused and forward-looking organization that delivers value to customers whiletaking care of theirpeople has been the foundation of Aries. The use of variable pay structures across all levels which rewards performance and recognizes excellence has created successful teams that helped Aries grow. Aries is at the forefront of the Green Revolution and has continuously challenged the status quo and found “next practices” that solve specific problems for farmers while proving cost effective. “The Aries business from inception has aligned itself with this core philosophy of weaving in the language of commerce using proven science and spreading the benefits inclusively to every market we serve. This, in itself, has been revolutionary and remains our way of doing business” says Dr. Rahul Mirchandani. He also added ‘Our focus from being a predominant domestic player expanding our presence globally would be one immediate change that we would like to implement. Providing “India’s best to the World” is an opportunity that is waiting to be captured’. The role of Dr. Mirchandani has been crucial to the growth of the firm. His key decisions involve growth strategies, new product development, innovation in packaging and product design, financial management and executing ‘shock and awe’ marketing strategies to creatively engage with their customers. The past few years have also seen digitization as critical across all levels of Aries.Aries has emerged as the brand of choice for millions of farmers with ‘Made In India, Made for the World’ brands. The Company has received several awards and accolades in the recent past. Notable amongst these are:Dr. Rahul Mirchandani has 25 years of experience as a member of the Board of Aries Agro Limited and has been the CMD since 2017, ranked amongst the ’50 Most Influential Rural Marketing Professionals of India - 2019 and the ‘30 Most Innovative CEOs in India - 2014. He has pioneered several unique marketing processes and brand management tactics at Aries, which includes launching India’s first loyalty programme in agribusiness, to sustain and grow 85 rural brands with zero mass media advertising. Many of these strategies are being documented and taught as case studies in customer relations management at leading Indian business schools. He holds a Doctorate in Management Studies from NMIMS University, Mumbai and is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and holds an MBA from the University of Canberra, Australia. He has lectured at over 50 B-Schools in India. A Past National Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Young Indians (CII-Yi), is the architect of Yi’s Farmers Net program and has served on the CII Agriculture, Innovation, International Policy and India@75 National Councils. He has also been the Chairman for the Yi’s Next Practices platform and also chaired Yi’s International Relations and Partnerships. He is the Founder of the Commonwealth Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs- Asia (CAYE-Asia). He is the recipient of the Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Shakti Award 2010 in recognition of outstanding achievements towards Youth Empowerment and Inclusive Growth. He is recognized as one of the world’s foremost achievers in the field. He was also a part of the 'NITI Aayog Champions of Change 2017' team of entrepreneurs invited by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. When he is not at work, travel, adventure sports, teaching and designing business courses for management schools occupy most of his time. “Writing my book is now my latest preoccupation after work hours”, he sums up.