Camfil helps you to breathe cleaner air - at work, at home for life

The world is battering with a plethora of environmental issues today; the falling index of Air Quality is one of them. As the days are progressing, the quality of air is rapidly deteriorating, and the sustainability of life becomes cumbersome. But to combat the issue of contaminated air, Camfil has given unprecedented solutions regarding the detrimental air we inhale. Let’s dig deeper into Camfil and its phenomenal work. The Camfil Group has pioneered the manufacturing of air filters and clean air products. With the unparalleled experience and expertise of over five decades, Camfil has widely covered a spectrum of Clean Air Solutions. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Camfil has spread its wings of operations across 51 countries. Adding to it, at present, Camfil has 30 manufacturing sites, 6 R&D centers, and local sales offices in 30 countries. Looking at its history, Camfil ventured as a family business in the town of Trosa, Sweden in 1963. The Company commenced its operations almost 57 years ago by developing Nuclear Air Filtration solutions, which are considered to be the toughest in the industry. Ever since then, Camfil has developed clean air solutions for almost all the segments of the industry, combating and creating breakthroughs in providing the best Indoor Air quality. Camfil India started as a Joint Venture by Camfil AB, Sweden, in 2008. Presently, Camfil India has its two manufacturing units located in Gurgaon, Haryana, and 1 in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, which caters to a wide range of industries in PAN India.For more than five decades, Camfil has been strenuously putting efforts into making ‘Clean Air-A Human Right’ just like clean water. In these crucial times, their awareness campaigns have reached out to thousands of people and companies, which educate them on controlling the spread of the virus through the air. Camfil has a diverse range of products ranging from a home air purification system to advanced Nuclear Air Filtration solutions, which are the most challenging Air Filtration solutions ever. They believe in “whatever air filtration challenge you have, Camfil can provide a solution", from Nuclear Air Filtration, Biosafety containment, healthcare, to space exploration expedition. Camfil also has a range of portable air purifiers which provides the best in class indoor air quality for homes and office spaces. This high-efficiency air filters help in lowering the risks of harmful viruses and pathogens present in the air. Best in class ISO 16890 certified air filters for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, healthcare facilities, food, and beverage manufacturing, data centers, oil refineries, airports, railways, public buildings are their prime offerings. Owing to the complexity and criticality of operations in manufacturing industries, Camfil has the most advanced and sophisticated air pollution control equipment, which renders the solutions for all the industrial segments. Camfil specializes in high-quality HEPA and ULPA filters. Specialized terminal housings and bag in bag out (BIBO) containment units for critical exhaust applications are second to none. Molecular contamination control products that mitigate corrosion control and odor issues as per global standards are technically advanced products that we make available to our customers. Camfil USP is the fact that products and solutions are available for the entire spectrum of filtration issues. Camfil’s decades of industry experience and dedication towards research and development has helped the company to stand tall in this segment.In recent publications, WHO (World Health Organization) has confirmed the short-range aerosol transmission of coronavirus in indoor spaces. The major cause of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is transmitted through droplets - the small droplets or nuclei which can remain suspended in the air up to four hours in the absence of proper ventilation. These fine droplets/nuclei/aerosols can travel large distances - up to 10 meters and can infect any healthy individual. Camfil is in the business of saving and enhancing lives by providing clean air to protect people and processes. During this pandemic, Camfil envisions to save lives through impeccable clean sir solutions. Camfil has reached out to thousands of people & organizations via standardized digital outreach programs and help them to understand the risks and measure to protect against the spread through the air.Having pioneered a unique stature in the Indian Market, Camfil has expanded its footprint both physically and digitally through the length and breadth of the country. Camfil’s vision is to make clean air- a human right. For several decades now, they have been investing in R&D and local manufacturing setups to take active measures in times like these. Their incredible air filtration products can help in preventing the spread of the airborne virus, and their local presence is helping them to be self-reliant. Even before the pandemic, India stands in the top 3 rankings of the World's most polluted countries. So the need for education for clean air indoors is essential for the years to come. They are well-equipped with all the men and machinery to take this forward. The clean Air industry itself will grow multi-folds, and they are extremely positive with their growth strategy. They have set a roadmap to grow, especially in the Pharma, Oil & Gas, and Food & Beverage segments. Currently, they are working with all the upcoming airports, railways stations, and the plan is to triple the growth in the next five years.