Photo of the Day: AAP leaders booked during protest

Delhi Police officials detain an Aam Aadmi party worker during a protest against privatisation of sanitation services by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), outside the Civic Center, on October 28, 2020 in New Delhi, India. Four AAP MLAs and other party leaders were booked under various IPC sections after the police alleged that they manhandled a senior police officer and nine other personnel, including women constables, during a protest organised at the Civic Centre in central Delhi.

Image: Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images