CLOUDSEC 2021: Reimagining and Redesigning Cybersecurity for A Cloud-Driven Future

2020 will always be remembered as the year when the pandemic broke out. Almost as significantly, it will be marked as the year when the world of business awoke to the criticality of Digital Transformation and changed overnight.
One year down the line, CLOUDSEC, one of the industry’s biggest cybersecurity and cloud events, hosted by Trend Micro, calls for a paradigm shift in the way transformation and cloud is being perceived.
Since its inception about a decade ago, CLOUDSEC has established itself as a global community for cyber security experts and professionals. The event aims to inspire technology professionals and users to embark on a continuous learning journey to discover and explore industry trends, best practices, and new technologies to secure the digital infrastructure and manage the technological risks of their organizations in safely supporting their corporate goals.
This year’s event, CLOUDSEC 2021 (16th-18th November), has been themed ‘Reimagine Your Cloud’ and is being presented with the visual of the Tangram, a shape that in itself holds many possibilities, bound only by imagination. 3 days of the event comprise of global keynotes, regional insights and 24 hours of non-stop hands-on lab challenges.
For India insights on Nov 17 (Day 2), Trend Micro has partnered with Forbes India to showcase a series of engaging elements, including Fireside Chats, Panel Discussions and Key Note addresses by luminaries from the domain, including Vijendra Katiyar, Country Manager India & SAARC, Trend Micro; R.S Mani, Deputy Director General, NIC, Govt of India; Rajesh Thapar, CISO, Axis Bank; Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, ex-senior banker and currently on the boards of Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, NABARD and others; Prasad Ramakrishnan, Chief Information Officer, Freshworks; Anupam Mishra, Head of Technology & Solution Architecture, Amazon Internet Services India & South Asia; Ed Cabrera, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Trend Micro; Himanshu Gupta, Director - Govt Business India, Trend Micro; Anagha Mujumdar, BFSI India Head, Trend Micro; and others.
Navigated by a team of senior moderators from Forbes India, the discussions will explore how Cloud computing is reshaping entire industries across sectors and regions and with the steep rise in digital transformation, how cloud services have become even more popular. The experts will debate how strong cybersecurity in cloud environments remains a challenge for many organizations and continuing to secure both cloud and on-premise environments will require enterprises to extend and often retool existing security controls.
They will shed light on how enterprises should re-think their cybersecurity strategy. With digitalization as the way forward for banks, there will be a panel discussion on ‘Emerging CyberSec threats and regulations in Digital Banking’. It will touch upon the risk of new-age threats and how adhering to regulations and maintaining cybersecurity compliance in the financial services industry is crucial.
Amongst other themes that will unfold through various conversations, is the evolving role of cybersecurity in the government. As government agencies constantly ward off thousands of cyberattacks from adversaries and more sophisticated techniques are being adopted by cyber criminals, experts will offer insights on how the government sector can combat intensifying cybersecurity risks and evolve beyond traditional detection & response measures.
With 100+ sessions to choose from across 3 days, CLOUDSEC 2021 will not just be a singular global experience but promote local engagement too, as it brings forth India - region specific issues and prerogatives on Day 2, Nov 17.
It promises to deliver a content experience unlike any other virtual event, with access to a community of cloud and cyber security pioneers, leaders and technical experts. Most pertinently, it will give participants the opportunity to connect with experts from around the world, while personalising their own experience.
