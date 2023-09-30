Crafting excellence: Da Milano's rise in global leather luxury space

In the realm of luxury leather accessories, Da Milano stands as an embodiment of innovation, modernity, and opulence. Established in 1989, this iconic brand has devoted itself to crafting genuine leather products that seamlessly blend Italian design, masterful craftsmanship, and meticulous attention to detail. Da Milano's journey has been a testament to its commitment to evolving with the ever-changing landscape of fashion, while steadfastly focusing on customer satisfaction.The brand's evolution has been nothing short of remarkable. From its humble beginnings, Da Milano has expanded its reach across India and the globe. Today it boasts an impressive international presence with multiple stores in Dubai, , UAE, Sharjah, UAE, Bahrain, and Nepal, firmly establishing itself as a global purveyor of leather luxury. Building on its impressive track record, Da Milano recently achieved a significant milestone by opening seven new stores in a month, across India in Indore, Amritsar, Goa, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Pune. This expansion underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to providing its customers with easy access to its exquisite leather products. By the end of 2023, the brand is poised for even greater global prominence. With a will to expand its international presence, Da Milano looks to extend its footprint into South East Asian markets, such as Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and parts of the UK.This remarkable journey of global expansion and growth can be attributed in large part to the visionary leadership of Sahil Malik, the Managing Director of Da Milano. Under his stewardship, Da Milano has flourished into a brand that rivals international giants in the luxury accessories industry. With an astute understanding of the Indian market's demand for designer articles and aesthetic appeal, Sahil Malik has orchestrated the brand's design and marketing strategies, collaborating with Italian designers and providers to create timeless pieces.Sahil Malik’s vision for Da Milano is clear: to cater to discerning clientele of all age groups and income levels across the world. Central to Da Milano's success has been its strategic approach to retail locations. Malik's belief in selecting prime real estate for every store has borne fruit, as the brand now boasts a presence in every major city of India, including 18 airport stores. This meticulous attention to location has ensured that Da Milano's clientele can easily access its premium leather products.At the end of the day, what truly sets Da Milano apart is its unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The brand offers a lifetime service warranty on all its products, a testament to its confidence in the durability and functionality of its creations. With a product range that spans handbags, computer bags, small leather goods, belts, wallets, and corporate essentials, Da Milano offers a one-stop solution for luxury leather accessories.In 2010, Sahil Malik founded a premium footwear brand, Rosso Brunello, which is now a leading brand in India and UAE. Today the brand has 40 stores in India and four stores in UAE, and envisions to further establish it’s footprints in the European geographies by the end of 2025.With a flair for curated fashion and a sensitive eye for detail, Malik also launched the brand Joe & Mellon earlier this year, with the vision to serve the global citizen. "Our mission is to create premium leather products that embody style, quality, and craftsmanship while promoting sustainability and ethical practices in the fashion industry.”The brand'sDa Milano’s latest offering, the Autumn Winter 23' Collection, is a testament to its dedication to craftsmanship and contemporary design. This collection is a vibrant showcase of opulent designs and expert craftsmanship. Captivating hues like salmon, lime, orchid, and ocean breathe life into each piece, infusing energy and sophistication into the wearer's style.The highlight of this collection, however, is the use of triple finishes, combining snakeskin, crocodile, and ostrich textures, to create a unique and luxurious accessory. The DM Monogram Collection introduces studded party-wear styles, adding a touch of glamour to any ensemble. Vibrant colours like orchid, lime, mango, and ocean infuse playfulness into the collection, making a statement of fashion-forward luxury.Da Milano's Limited Edition Signato Collection showcases a range of handbags, trolleys, computer bags, and more, all thoughtfully designed using textured leather. This collection reflects the brand's commitment to creating luxurious, long-lasting accessories that marry style and functionality seamlessly.Sahil Malik, Managing Director of Da Milano, Eexpressinged his excitement about the AW23 Collection, sayingMalik said, “With the AW23 Collection, we are excited to offer a fusion of timeless craftsmanship and contemporary design. Each piece narrates a story of luxury and uniqueness, inviting everyone to explore and celebrate their personal style."This exquisite collection is available both in-store and online, offering customers the perfect opportunity to indulge in fashion-forward luxury, making it an ideal choice for gifting during the festive season.In addition to his role at Da Milano, Sahil Malik is closely associated with Tamana, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing education and training for people with special needs. His commitment to philanthropy underscores his belief in the importance of giving back to the community.Malik has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Entrepreneur of the Year in Manufacturing Business - Leather Goods 2023, Luxury Retailer of the Year 2023 at the Star Retailer Awards, and Business of Fashion - 50 Fashion Icons: People Shaping The Fashion Landscape 2022. These honors reflect not only his personal success but also the brand's rise to prominence in the luxury accessories market.As Da Milano continues to capture the leather luxury accessories space in India and around the world, its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering. With connoisseur Sahil Malik at the helm, the brand's future is as promising as its storied past, and its journey toward global recognition and dominance is poised to continue.