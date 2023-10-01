Photo Of The Day: Refugee crisis

People arrive at the border city by freight train, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on September 29, 2023. Approximately 1,500 migrants arrived in Ciudad Juarez on a freight train, aiming to seek humanitarian asylum by surrendering to the Border Patrol of the United States. Unfortunately, these migrants were left stranded under the scorching sun without access to water or food for over 6 hours. These extreme conditions underscore the challenging adversity they face as they seek to reach the border to seek asylum.



Image: David Peinado/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images