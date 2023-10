Young volunteers participate in a cleanliness drive at Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 1, 2023 in Mumbai, India. The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign aims to promote community participation, emphasise the importance of a clean village and reinforce sanitation as a collective responsibility. Today, the October 2nd, is Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Image: Anshuman Poyrekar/HT via Getty Images