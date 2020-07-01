Crypto Expert Sydney Ifergan crusading against fake cryptocurrency news through the currency analytics and TCAT

Last year (2019) only the crypto world was abuzz with the allegation of fake news reports on Bitcoin trading volumes. As per the findings submitted by the esteemed Bitwise Asset Management- the organization behind the investigation- a great number of crypto exchanges have had fabricated data on Bitcoin trading volumes to manipulate market activity and liquidity. Unfortunately, the current crypto media space is marred with many such fake news which intend to influence investors and traders and eventually push them into taking disastrous decisions.
But crypto pundit Sydney Ifergan speaks of the possibility of a fair crypto media in near future, provided the crypto community actively participates in establishment of authentic crypto news.
A man of action, Mr. Ifergan has already launched his crusade to reform the current crypto media space and weed out the nasty network of fake news around. He aims to build up an ecosystem of genuine crypto news based on true facts to ensure transparent and safe trading practices across the cryptocurrency zone. To bring his mission to reality, Ifergan founded his own crypto news portal The Currency Analytics in 2018. And, in less than 3 years, TCA has established itself as a reliable platform for only the most authentic cryptocurrency news.
“It’s really unfortunate that some people intentionally publish fake crypto news only to manipulate a coin’s liquidity and market activity. The crypto world poses a very volatile space where market news casts a huge influence on the rise and fall of a crypto coin’s price. Worse, these kinds of fake news reports are grossly misleading and misguide traders/investors to take up faulty decisions which could prove to be disastrous for their entire investment/trade portfolio at times”, explained Sydney Ifergan, renowned crypto community & Crypto expert as well as senior digital marketing pundit and FX consultant.
Mr. Ifergan has been one of the key figures in the crypto industry since its inception. At present, he holds the esteemed position of honorary advisor for HKIBFA (Hong Kong International Blockchain and Financial Association). Alongside, Mr. Ifergan also dons the role of crypto expert and senior advisor for several crypto platforms.
To further his fight against fake crypto news around, the veteran crypto expert has even launched a crypto token under the name of TCAT (The Currency Analytics Token). The token is driven to raise funds needed to hire professional journalists for genuine crypto news to be published in The Currency Analytics.
“TCAT is based on the breakthrough REAL protocol, the very heart and soul of the token. It’s the REAL protocol which will help us to disrupt the current crypto media space and empower us to introduce a safe ecosystem of only the most genuine crypto news.”
The REAL protocol stands for:
● Real news only, written by experienced, dedicated, unbiased and professional journalists
● Ethical news strictly
● Attributive news reports that are only published after comprehensive verification
● Lasting news that will make positive and long-term contributions to the crypto community
The Currency Analytics will be equipped with a cutting-edge algorithm hosted on a self-running POA. The algorithm will be developed by The Currency Analytics in collaboration with next-gen hybrid blockchain portal XinFin.
“We have consciously chosen the XDC blockchain network as it carries the best of both worlds- public blockchain and private blockchain. This hybrid blockchain is free of the specific problems of individual public and private blockchains and naturally more advanced. What I especially love about XinFin network is that it’s based on 108 masternodes backed by revolutionary XDPoS consensus which facilitates prompt 2-second transaction times and lower fees and which will also prevent XDPoS fork. XinFin’s advanced Double Validation technology also assures excellent security”, Mr. Ifergan added in.
TCAT has already created a buzz in the crypto space in less than 2 years of its launch. The Token is now listed in 10 top crypto exchanges.
“TCAT is the only Token which has been able to stand strong in the face of the current lockdown and a bearish crypto market. We have been able to secure a new listing in one of the most elite crypto exchanges this June and have also been witnessing increased traffic of late. TCA and TCAT have shown an upward graph since their inception and I look forward to the day when they would completely purge the crypto media of the last ounce of fake news and replace with only the most authentic reports.”
For more details, please visit : https://thecurrencyanalytics.com
or https://thecurrencyanalytics.com/tcat-token/
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.