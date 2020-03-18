Decades of excellence with Sanjay Khullar and seasons catering

A highly motivated and an influential entrepreneur, Sanjay Khullar’s introduction to hospitality began with the renowned Taj group of hotels, New Delhi. Later he moved to Welcome group, ITC’s hotel division where he became a management trainee & learnt the nuances of the industry, training in all the major departments of the hotel at the chains flagship hotel, the Maurya Sheraton New Delhi. His people’s skill, quick wit, business acumen and most importantly, his grasping power and willingness to learn led him to successfully manage their Food & Beverages. Soon, Sanjay Khullar knew his calling-“Affordable luxurious Experience for all!” He bid adieu to ITC & with a humble beginning from a garage in 1987, he crossed several milestone in the industry & made Seasons Catering Services a name to reckon with today. He is currently the Vice Chairman of Seasons Group. The group presently owns and manages one of the leading outdoor catering services in northern India providing the best of international cuisine to its high profile clientele. Sanjay as well as the company have received many awards and much appreciation over the years, the best ones being-his loyal team and kind repeated patronage. “Seasons Group caters to exclusive functions ranging from 50 guests to 50,000 guests and more”. For over three decades Seasons catering has focused on the quality of food, personalized service and team members committed to service excellence and guest delight. It is not only professionally managed but also professionally owned company. Today Seasons group provides catering, opening and running several F&B brands in India & aboard. Asset management for Marriott Hotel owners, managing hotels and resorts with three more in the pipeline. Owning Living Room Boutique Hotel running successfully and opening Living Room beach resort in Goa shortly. Mr. Sanjay Khullar and Seasons group continue to move up with ever changing trends in hospitality and food & beverages all over the world.