TheBreedBusiness' Tarun Rathi knows how to create passive income using internet

Tarun Rathi is an Estonia based Indian businessman who is changing lives of others

Published: Mar 18, 2020 01:56:19 PM IST
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 05:07:58 PM IST

Spending time with your family is important and so is earning a steady income for them! To help you do both, at your own pace, entrepreneur Tarun Rathi devised a revolutionary system of money-making, ‘TheBreedBusiness’, which uses dropshipping business model using your Shopify store. 

For the uninitiated, ‘dropshipping’ is a retailing business method in which a store sells a stock without keeping the products stored. The store purchases items from a third party and has it shipped directly to the customers. In short, the seller doesn’t handle the product directly.

TheBreedBusiness works from Shopify store and uses a unique system, already tested by a few people, with incredible results. 

Tarun calls himself a ‘guy next door’ type of person. He started working in the fields of internet marketing and affiliate offers way back in 2007. His earliest association was with Clickbank, Warrior Forum, etc. In his words, “I’ve done a lot of things. I have lost a lot of money through testing and trying different opportunities over the years.”

Finally, he came around to launch a startup called ‘TheBreedBusiness’ in 2017. This self-funded startup gained a reputation among young entrepreneurs, while training 52 small businesses to ‘expand their verticals and create their own print on demand business.’ At present, TheBreedBusiness is helping hundreds of small business owners across the US, UK, Canada, Australia and Europe earns additional revenue.

Tarun says, “TheBreedBusiness offers a readymade e-commerce setup to any individual/small business with basic computer knowledge, to start their own profitable print on demand business. All this can be done with minimum front end investment and without the need to store the inventory.”

No wonder that Tarun has already been approached by angel investors from the US for up scaling his business. 

Today, Tarun has also launched multiple digital programmes like TheBreedBusiness BLACK, DRYSOcialMediaSuite, Petpreneur system, etc. These programmers target housewives and specially-abled individuals to operate their online e-commerce business.

This master of personal finance has also authored a book, ‘TheBreedBusiness: From Dogs to Dollars’ which shows how his passion for pets helped him convert an idea into a six-figure business. This book shows the ‘complete process to start your own unique pet print products business and how you can launch in as less as 60 minutes.”

As for the future, Tarun’s company seeks to create thousands of jobs in the digital marketing sector across India, Europe and North America.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

