Dentsu World Services' leadership bags the Business Leader of The Year award

March 10, 2021, Pune, India
Shashikant Shimpi, Vice-President and Country Head, dentsu World Services has been conferred with the Business Leader of the Year
award by the World Leadership Congress. Dentsu World Services is the centre of delivery excellence for best-in-class commerce, creative and technology solutions for dentsu International
. This significant triumph highlights, recognizes and rewards Shashikant’s dynamic leadership for successfully steering the business through the social and economic turbulence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Under his trusted direction, the team navigated the anomalies of challenging times successfully and managed to set a record of successful client stories.
In the past year, under Shashikant’s leadership, the team outshined with high company-wide employee engagement and employee wellness scores. This reaffirmed the company’s commitment to create a better workplace & culture and motivate the team to achieve its ambitious organizational goals. The company grew its headcount to more than 30% and is gearing for massive expansion plans in the current year.
Over the past decade, the dentsu World Services team has collaborated with dentsu local markets across the globe to create innovative multi-channel platforms and solutions and shape world-class customer experiences. Shashikant has been a propelling force behind this winning team to deliver cutting-edge solutions for renowned international brands like Sony, Adidas, Macy’s, Shiseido, Zwilling and many mores to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.
The onset of the year 2021 has been remarkable for dentsu World Services (DWS) as it was also declared the National Best Employer Brand 2020
by the World HRD Congress. This award celebrates the exemplary work put in by the dentsu World Services’ team in the Human Resource discipline and for effectively driving people excellence throughout 2020, an unprecedented year. This recognition celebrates the extraordinary work, best people-business practices, organizational strategy & empowering success stories that the team delivered phenomenally well.
As employees continue to work from home in the new normal, the organization has revamped internal job rotation and learning programs to upskill employees to build technical and non-technical competencies such as self-reliance, adaptability and resilience.
This year, the team’s key focus areas include building new capabilities in line with the global technology roadmap, ascending existing capabilities in commerce & experience and to scale up creative and content production capabilities significantly. Strengthening alliances with global partners like Salesforce, Adobe, Google will also be a focal point.
This team of optimists is committed to climb high and unlock a world of new possibilities for its clients, partners and people. It continues to grow and reach greater heights, and redefine success by blending profits with meaningful progress.
