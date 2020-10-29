Designing and building future ready offices

Mr. Gaurrav Mozar is the founder of GM Designs and Contracts which is today India’s leading office design and build company. They have been designing exceptional office spaces. GMDAC is able to provide a team of experts that fully understand the client’s needs and guide the project through every stage from concept to completion. The team of experts at GMDAC specializes in understanding every aspect of the client's vision, as it is their job to bring that vision to life. They have over 500+ successfully executed Workspaces projects for top MNC & Indian organizations. Their in depth knowledge, continuous research, innovation for New Office Design Principles for sectors like Finance, IT, Manufacturing, Pharma, BPO’s, KPO’s and Start-ups have helped companies to monetise on their real assets saving millions of revenue in operational costs. Technology & Flexibility is key for fast ever changing dynamic future offices. With the use of right technology they ensure to enhance the work experience for its users and thus improving productivity. The idea of a typical office has seen a major cultural shift. It’s more of CO-WORK than just work. They facilitate this cultural transformation of workspaces which emphasises on more collaboration, socialization and wellbeing in an environment. Their success and reputation for excellence is rooted in their turnkey approach, vast experience in optimising offices and their passion for creating workplaces where people can feel healthier, happier & more productive. Many companies still are required to build their brand stronger inside and not only outside. An efficient workspace will always support your brand, your strategy, your culture and your people. Gaurrav Mozar and his team at GM Designs and Contracts will assist you design and deliver these solutions.