Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta – Mirroring your personality the right way

PR: INMYCITI
We all have heard the saying, “Your face is the mirror to your soul.” Whether it is your daily stress, age, or troubles in personal and professional life, it all someday shows up in your face. No matter what the circumstances, it is difficult to hide it from others. Thus, it is essential to maintain your skin and improve your appearance.
While you may have opted for several medical treatments, the durability is yet questionable. Understanding the scathing need for good skincare treatments and sustainable solutions, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is providing a range of holistic skin treatments that are effective and long-lasting. Dr. Geetika is the pioneer of several innovative and successful skin treatments in the beauty industry. She is highly renowned for her modern, scientific yet natural approach to skincare treatments that have proven to be immensely effective.
Serving her patients for more than a decade now, Dr. Geetika’s evolving therapies are some of the most sought-after skincare and beauty treatments. An MBBS from a prestigious Government Medical College in Patiala, she is a Post-Graduate in Practical Dermatology from the Cardiff University, UK. She also holds a Diploma in Aesthetic Medicine from the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine.
Dr. Geetika Mittal as the Founder and Medical Director of ISAAC LUXE envisions providing a flawless and massive range of skin-care treatment with a focus on efficient, yet non-toxic elements that deliver promising results. The clinics are located in Delhi NCR and Mumbai. Guided by a team of professionals, ISAAC LUXE provides integrated wellness, weight loss, and hair and skin therapies, based on three categories: treatment, prevention, and maintenance.
As a result of her continuous practice and her patient's increasing demand for her alternate solutions, Dr. Geetika launched her skin-care brand named- Dr.G- the skincare specialist.
Dr. Geetika through her revolutionizing concepts and beauty range aims to provide innovative and viable solutions in this industry. Thus, providing customized solutions, Dr. G- the skincare specialist aims to ascertain beauty care for every household in India. The products are made with the Indian weather in mind, keeping different skin types in check, and addressing all kinds of skin concerns.
Dr. Geetika has leveraged the best-advanced technologies with beauty solutions offering Face Diagnosis, which is an interactive platform where you can upload a selfie and the platform auto generates a report customized as per your skin diagnosis. The report includes deep insights with instant valuable recommendations.
Made with advanced science ingredients, Dr. G- the skincare specialist products are a perfect blend of science and nature with a promise of delivering 100% dermatologically tested product. She believes that health or skincare is never a short-term objective. Instead, she centers her product with all adhering laws and does not believe in any kind of quality compromise. She endeavors to address every skin related problem through her diverse product range.
Furthermore, Dr.Geetika is also a well-known pioneer in the beauty industry. She has been exceptional in introducing International concepts in the country. She was the first to introduce Fat Freeze Treatment, furthermore, embarked on the Hydra facial, the Korean Beauty facial treatments like GG Glow Facial that brought her much appreciation. It became a popular range of beauty solutions for individuals seeking flawless complexion. Other International beauty solutions introduced here include O2 Derm, Insta Sculpt, Pink Aging, and Water Shine Glow.
Dr. Geetika’s modern concepts are effective and simple. Her skin-care range does not include any kind of redundant substances or artificial fragrance, color, and aggressive preservatives that can cause inflammation or harm the skin.
Dr. Geetika is also the owner of a sole franchise of the renowned wellness brand REVIV ME in New Delhi and has been appreciated by her clients for introducing Global Signature IV and Booster Therapy. She has also launched the most adored treatment By Biologique Recherche from Paris, exclusively available at her clinic ISAAC LUXE in Delhi.
As an iconic speaker and orator, Dr. Geetika has hosted webinars with FICCI for Lucknow and Indore. As an expert on beauty, she has been sharing her knowledge through excellent talk shows on Miss Malini, PopXo, iDiva, Lifestyle Asia ad others. She also conducts several masterclasses on skincare on Vogue, Elle, and Hello. Dr. Geetika is also closely associated with Cosmo Beauty Weekend and is a regular voice in Grazia, Harper’s Bazar, and Vogue.
Dr. Geetika’s innovative beauty solutions are highly trusted and popular amongst the masses. Her know-how and consistent practice in aesthetics have been widely appreciated and rewarded. In 2018 she was awarded the Portfolio Award by Merz for No.1 Ultherapy Clinic in India, in 2019, she was awarded as the ‘Best Skincare Expert’ by Vogue. She has also been awarded the Best Hospital for Wellness and Health Care in Delhi and NCR by Worldwide Achievers and National Healthcare Leadership Award by Zee Business.
Personally, Dr. Geetika Mittal is a vibrant and passionate soul is also a family-loving person. She is a mother of two kids with whom she enjoys spending a lot of time. She loves to cook and bake with them. Her morning rituals are committed to meditation and workout sessions.
A zealous and enthusiastic professional, Dr, Geetika has been breaking all the stereotypes in society. She has been consistently working to carve an outstanding skin regime that works for all skin and age types. Her unrelenting efforts and quest for paramount beauty solutions are enthralling. She has been an inspiration for several women in her industry and otherwise and intends to continue doing the same forever.
Isaac website: https://www.isaacluxe.co/
Dr. Geetika: https://www.instagram.com/drgeetika/
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.