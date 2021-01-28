30next: Celebrating the top SMEs of the country

“30next – Future of Indian Economy” is an ode to the undying spirit of Indian entrepreneurs who have started out small, and now have notched a sizable market share, immense goodwill and brand awareness for their business. The name is synonymous with the next 30 companies who define success not only by their bottom line, but also by their contribution to the community, dedication by providing great customer service, and by promoting the culture of excellence. Heartiest congratulations to Advaith Motors Pvt Ltd, Basant Overseas, Bharat Balancing Weightss & Co, Cygnet Infotech Pvt Ltd, Electronic Automation Pvt Ltd, Globela Pharma Pvt Ltd, Kran Consulting Pvt Ltd, Line O Matic Graphic Industries, Medicover Hospitals, Optimus Drugs Pvt Ltd, Otter Controls India Pvt Ltd, Plasma Induction, Shree Sahajanands Automeck Pvt Ltd and Silverton Pulp & Papers Pvt Ltd for being among the “30next”.Rajesh Chawda, Managing Director at Shree Sahajanands Automeck, started his entrepreneurial journey along with his wife Neelam Chawda with an amount of Rs. 5000, and now has Tata Motors and Indian Railways as their clients. Started the journey 12 years back, the company manufactures high pressure pumps, and now supplies them to various companies in automobile, mining, chemical, pharmaceutical, shipping and steel based industries.‘I started by setting up a cardiac unit of 30 cardiologists which went on to become a leading cardiac facility in India. After seeing a huge success, a sudden jolt in the business came in the form of separation from my partners. The separation has brought a multitude of challenges but it also created a pathway to set up a standalone hospital chain - Maxcure Hospitals. In the later years when expansion plans were undergoing, we saw an opportunity to partner with Medicover Hospitals, a highly respected European healthcare brand’, mentions Dr. G. Anil Krishna, Chairman, Medicover India. Within a short span, Medicover Hospitals has emerged as India's fastest growing multispecialty hospital chain and has a vision of taking high quality and affordable healthcare closer to every home in India.‘Our brand is bharatweights. We would like to have our company to be in the top three global manufacturers of Wheel Weights. I attach my sentiments to my country and hence I have chosen BHARAT before our product and branded it as bharatweights’, proudly states CV Ganapathi Subramanian, Managing Director at Bharat Balancing Weightss & Co.Cygnet Infotech is one of the most trusted names in the IT space, having delivered 2000+ technology innovative solutions to clients across 35 countries. Started in 2000 with a team of 7 people and a local office in Ahmedabad, the company now employs over 1000 people and has offices in India, US, UK, Germany, Australia, Dubai and South Africa. Niraj Hutheesing, the founder, describes the company's mission as ‘To excite our clients and their customers by delivering beyond their expectations by walking the extra mile so that they achieve their business goals.’Electronic Automation (EAPL) was the brainchild of Late Shri Madhav Kamat who instituted this venture with espousing support from Christian Kruger of Switzerland. The company is involved into manufacturing of electronic instruments such as Electronic Timers, Annunciators, Energy Meters, and Sequential Timers etc. Since its inception in 1985, EAPL has been conferred multiple awards some of which include National Award for Outstanding Entrepreneurship in 2008 by GOI, Award for Excellence in Electronics in 1992 & 1995 by Department of Electronics, GOI, and Make in India Emerging Entrepreneur Award by GOI in 2016.Kran Consulting is an IT Consulting and Software Service provider with 25 years of experience in executing transformational projects to many organizations and departments in India and abroad. ‘Once we started getting the projects from the Government Sector on a regular basis, each member of us started getting engrossed in understanding the public sector. Its sheer impact and the benefit that each project was able to bring to the larger society was extremely motivating. Over a very short period, the commitment for social change and passion to take our society to a higher level became the philosophy of our organization. As an organization we firmly believe that businesses should balance profit-making with activities that benefit society’, mentions Ajith Kumar, Director, Kran Consulting.Line O Matic Graphic Industries are the market leaders in manufacturing of Exercise Notebook, Paper Converting and Packaging machinery in India, with over 3000+ installations in 70+ countries across the globe. Udaykumar Chhabildas Patel, the company's founder, mentions the reason for the enterprises’ incredible success, as the attention they provide in maintaining product quality, timely delivery of the product, and after sales service. He further adds, 'Discipline, Punctuality, Focus, and Loyality to work are key to success for any entrepreneur'.