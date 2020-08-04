Educator turned Entrepreneur – Addressing globalisation of higher education

India is undergoing a massive transformation in the education and entrepreneurship sector. The government is coming up with transformation schemes like Skill India, Start-up India, Digital India and Make in India. As the world is coming up together and brushing away all the limitations that hinder growth, globalization is the hottest trend today.
Dr. Vaneeta Aggarwal is an inspiring entrepreneur on the block, a former university educator and a consultant at a global investment banking firm. Founded on 31st December 2019, L’Strategique is her entrepreneurial brainchild that works on the adaptation of new resources and learning methods, abridging the gaps and carrying on the much needed change.
L’Strategique LLP is a unique advisory start-up that intends to bring global standards to the Higher Education and Corporate training Sector in India. L’Strategique assists their clients in building partnerships between the Educational Institutes, Corporate and Academia, and Education Technology organizations in the Indian Market. Advising strategies for the entry of their international clients into the Indian market and outreaching international Universities worldwide for Indian clients, they customise products and services as per local requirements for their them. Redesigning curriculum, mode of delivery, the cost and legal compliance; they have got their clients covered. Their target audience are the UG & PG Institutes in any stream & business schools along with corporate training cells and customised skill solutions as per HR requirements. We are working on providing job oriented skill based courses and programs.
Being an alum, Delhi University, with a teaching stint at Delhi University for more than two decades, Dr. Vaneeta has been trying to fill the void that arises due to lack of resources and international opportunities for the Indian students.
“It makes me happy if I can bring quality international exposure and skill opportunities for them,” says Dr. Vaneeta.
She worked extensively on an international client’s assignment of searching academic and corporate partners for their online degree and certificate courses. In the initial three months of her working for a Canadian University, they successfully signed two MoUs with Indian B-schools and gained significant corporate leads.
Her international exposure, followed by her considerable success in academia, allowed her to identify the gaps between the Indian Higher Education System and the international standards. Owing to this realization, the concept of online learning and corporate training has been at the forefront of Dr. Vaneeta Aggarwal’s brand idea since her first visit to Abdus Salam ICTP, Trieste, Italy in 2001, for a microelectronic workshop.
A fresh and new generation mind-set not only helped her establish a business, but she also garnered a network of 4200 professionals such as the founders, CEOs, PhD scholars, professors, fabrication foundries and research associates as a super specialized semiconductor device modelling and simulation group. Introducing ITC in her pedagogy, her students have always been fond of her teaching methods.
After the recent outbreak of noble pandemic- COVID-19, the work for L’Strategique just got actively busier. Hosting webinars for the participants from more than 12 countries, bringing international experts, coming up with strategies to increase the participant engagement; all was done with an idea of facilitating the freshers with a platform to network, interact, share, learn and grow. The themes related to the HR skills, new job trends, shifts in the economy and psychological issues like mental health and fitness were also discussed.
Working for a Canadian University and getting onboard with the highly reputed international professionals such as Former HR Director, world bank, founder chairman of a leading management consulting firm from Switzerland and career counselling coaches , L’Strategique got the much needed kick-start. It also enabled her to decipher the extent of potential of her cause. If done right, it has the possibility to embark upon a brand new digital revolution. For her, “the quiet times are best for generating ideas as the mind keeps on iterating solutions even when I am not at work officially”.
L’Strategique LLP also hosted a one of its kind Mega Higher Education Virtual Summit-2020 with four eminent policy regulators viz, AICTE, NBA, NAAC Chairmen, Secretary General of AIU, India and 12 eminent heads of Indian and international Universities, tech institutes, law colleges and B-schools. LS Forum was created that connected budding professionals and fresh graduates to be a part of future activities either as organisers or participants. They are also publishing e-magazine fortnightly with its 2 issues released in July 2020.
Her deep rooted portfolio of academic excellence includes a Ph.D in Electronics with the specialization in Semiconductors, internationally renowned research work, moving from micro-dimensional devices to nano-dimensional devices, presenting her work at various national and international conferences, receiving UGC-CSIR Fellowship, receiving UGC grants for attending conferences at Singapore and other European countries and qualifying coveted UGC NET Exam while still in final year of her M.Sc. One of her projects had been recommended for Young Scientist Fellowship Award by DST in 2009, which she could not take up due to her personal reasons.
Apart from quitting her job at Delhi University to following her calling, she has been successfully juggling between her work and family. As an early rising yoga practitioner with a strong belief system, Dr. Vaneeta acclaims Sir Albert Einstein’s words, “In the middle of every difficulty lies an opportunity”. According to her, taking small steps, moving forward, following term-wise goals and working sincerely on the core strengths defines success for her. As an active LinkedIn user with a wide ranging network, she believes in diversification and blending of all cultures, aka, globalization.
With her fierce passion, through professional experience, strong professional network, right intent and her wisdom, L’Strategique LLP definitely has a long way to go.
Links: www.linkedin.com/in/vaneeta
www.lstrategique.com
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.