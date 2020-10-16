Entrepreneur and Mastermind Parass Saluja walks the ladder of success in his own creative way

Entrepreneur, innovator and a creative thinker, Parass Saluja has established his empire in various businesses with his hard work and dedication since the past 11 years. The young entrepreneur bracketed all his hard set multi ventures under an umbrella of Parass Saluja Group in 2019. And walked the ladder of success and fame. Under his banner Saluja deals with restaurants in India; diamond and gold trading in Dubai, Singapore and Italy; IT (designing apps and games) in India and Dubai; stock marketing as well as production in the entertainment industry. Being an energetic and enigmatic personality, Parass glances over all his ventures personally and brings innovation and changes whenever required according to customer demands and endeavouring trends. Speaking about the whole idea behind staring Parass Saluja Group, he said, "When I started taking my baby steps at the age of 17, I had all my focus and plans to reach a level where I am standing today. Family and money has always been my priorities in life. Taking calculative decisions with proper planning has helped me. And winning an award for Esquire Man at his Best in Dubai added to my motivation." Parass wants to penetrate in several other ventures and explore growing facets of the industry. Concluding with his future plans, Saluja adds, "I'm excited and sparked from within to introduce a chain of luxury hair dressing establishments in India by 2021, making life best in its own way."