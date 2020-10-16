Forbes Best Under a Billion: Full list

Image: Yagi Studio/ Getty ImagesThe annual Best Under A Billion list spotlights 200 publicly listed small and mid-sized companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion. These companies have track records of exceptional corporate performance, with one Covid-19 caveat: The list is based on full-year data as of July 7 and does not fully reflect the impact from the pandemic-led downturn. The companies on this list have scored above their peers in a composite ranking that includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels and robust governance. The criteria also ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region. By using metrics both quantitative and qualitative, the final list of 200 is truly a select group.