Forbes Best Under a Billion: Full list

Image: Yagi Studio/ Getty Images
The annual Best Under A Billion list spotlights 200 publicly listed small and mid-sized companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion. These companies have track records of exceptional corporate performance, with one Covid-19 caveat: The list is based on full-year data as of July 7 and does not fully reflect the impact from the pandemic-led downturn. The companies on this list have scored above their peers in a composite ranking that includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels and robust governance. The criteria also ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region. By using metrics both quantitative and qualitative, the final list of 200 is truly a select group.
Click here for full list
(This story appears in the 09 October, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)