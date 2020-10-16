  1. Home
  2. Global Game
  3. Cross Border

Forbes Best Under a Billion: Full list

The annual Best Under A Billion list spotlights 200 publicly listed small and mid-sized companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion

By Forbes Asia
Published: Oct 16, 2020 02:01:51 PM IST

fintechImage: Yagi Studio/ Getty Images



The annual Best Under A Billion list spotlights 200 publicly listed small and mid-sized companies in the Asia-Pacific region with sales under $1 billion. These companies have track records of exceptional corporate performance, with one Covid-19 caveat: The list is based on full-year data as of July 7 and does not fully reflect the impact from the pandemic-led downturn. The companies on this list have scored above their peers in a composite ranking that includes sales and profit growth, low debt levels and robust governance. The criteria also ensured a geographic diversity of companies from across the region. By using metrics both quantitative and qualitative, the final list of 200 is truly a select group.

Click here for full list

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 09 October, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
Entrepreneur and Mastermind Parass Saluja walks the ladder of success in his own creative way
The untold story of 'Swiggy Aunty'