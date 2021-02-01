Entrepreneur Naman Arora is setting trends with his out of the box business tactics

Unique business ideas often find success because they serve a niche market. Hailing from Delhi, Entrepreneur Naman Arora has left no stone unturned by managing to tap into a group of customers that needed something other companies weren’t providing. At present, Naman is successfully running Data Art Information Technology, an agency that deals with social media app development & management, IT network services & infrastructure, software designing, web designing, and a lot more. The entrepreneur has seen success at a very young age. His willingness, urge, and eagerness to thrive for perfection has made him stand out tall amongst his contemporaries. The ability to think out of the box ideas to meet customer demands and satisfy their needs has turned out in favour of Naman Arora and how. Naman started by working relentlessly for 14-16 hours on a day to day basis for straight two years until he witnessed the well-deserved success in his career. He says, “The silence of my hard work has made the noise of success pretty big”. And we couldn’t agree more with this dashing businessman. Talking about growth and success, Naman says, “I will continue to become a better person and grow as a better human being. The true growth isn’t in having more money, luxury cars, or anything monetary. I daily try to learn something new and make people smile, meditation, and connecting deeper with my soul. Investing time in understanding myself better brings me peace and happiness which is real growth and success for me”.