Exec Socks Founder Suresh Bhagchandani brings style to the C-Suite with execssories

Founder Suresh Bhagchandani established small business Exec Socks
on the principle that they would “be in the business of giving executives feet with flair.” Putting the power back into the customer’s hands, the Exec Socks business model offers an array of subscriptions and one-time buy custom-tailored socks fit for any occasion, budget, and lifestyle.
Setting itself apart from the competition, Exec Socks ensures that they cater to every need of their customers whether it be the confidence to set their aims high for the C-suite or purely surviving through yet another day at the office.
Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Execssories shares similar goals to its predecessor: prioritizing the creation of executive armor for those with executive mindsets. From bowties to cufflinks, and bracelets, the Exec brands know that their customers might need to dress conservatively at work, but not without adding a dash of panache thanks to the finishing touches offered by fun socks and smart accessories.
From nailing an interview, landing that huge promotion, and solidifying that groundbreaking deal, Exec brands create products that are as unique as each and every one of their customers while providing a consistency expected from aesthetic and utilitarian needs.
Long gone are the days of mass-produced footwear and accessories built to suit a crowd. When the individual is king, products must sing the same tune. Succeeding in this world requires that one thinks outside the box, and frankly, it’s far too crowded to keep on keeping on with the same old Fordian business model.
With many working from home under COVID-19 shutdown orders, Bhagchandani knows that his customers continue to rely on the confidence boost necessary to crush big meetings via Zoom when fit with a killer custom pair of socks.
Inspired by their customers’ drive, motivation, and determination, Exec brands understand that in the professional world, standing out from the crowd is rule number one, that’s why their products make the perfect companion no matter what sights are set on.
Now more than ever, Exec Socks and Execssories are shifting their focus outwards to its community. By partnering with nonprofit organizations in addition to donating socks to local homeless shelters and others in need, Bhagchandani is sure never to undermine both the significance and impact of giving back.
In expanding the Exec brand, Bhagchandani means to put out into the world what he wants to see from it: community, ethos, courage, passion, diversity, character, confidence, and resilience.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.