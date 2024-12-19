Fashion Entrepreneur Fund hosted the biggest fashion night in Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed an unforgettable celebration of fashion, entrepreneurship, and creativity as the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), founded by Mr. Sanjay Nigam, hosted Bollywood & Fashion’s biggest night on December 8, which brought together Bollywood stars, business personalities and fashion icons.

The star-studded affair kicked off with a dazzling red carpet which included Bollywood veterans like Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, alongside stars like Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Manushi Chillar, Boney Kapoor, Gaurav Gupta, Chunky Pandey, Uorfi Javed, Varun Sood, Kabir Bedi, Aditi Bhatia, Anusha Dandekar, Giorgia Andriani, and Sophie Chaudhary. The evening was also graced by entrepreneurial and industrial giants including Gautam Singhania, Vagish Pathak, Chaitanya Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi ,Dhruv Sharma, Siddharth Dungarwal and many other.

Sanjay Nigam, founder of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, said “It was an absolute honour to bring together so many incredible people from diverse industries to celebrate fashion and entrepreneurship was truly special. As host, I'm grateful to everyone who joined us, and it was inspiring to see so many talented individuals and upcoming fashion enthusiasts come together.”

Vagish Pathak, Chairman of FEF, remarked, “Tonight reflects the spirit of what FEF stands for—innovation, collaboration, and empowerment. Our aim is not just to support entrepreneurs but to set a new benchmark for how the fashion industry grows and evolves. This is just the beginning of a journey that will reshape the future of fashion in India and around the world.