Fashion Entrepreneur Fund hosted the biggest fashion night in Mumbai

Mumbai witnessed an unforgettable celebration of fashion, entrepreneurship, and creativity as the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), founded by Mr. Sanjay Nigam, hosted Bollywood & Fashion’s biggest night on December 8, which brought together Bollywood stars, business personalities and fashion icons.
The star-studded affair kicked off with a dazzling red carpet which included Bollywood veterans like Akshay Kumar, Manish Malhotra, and Malaika Arora, alongside stars like Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Manushi Chillar, Boney Kapoor, Gaurav Gupta, Chunky Pandey, Uorfi Javed, Varun Sood, Kabir Bedi, Aditi Bhatia, Anusha Dandekar, Giorgia Andriani, and Sophie Chaudhary. The evening was also graced by entrepreneurial and industrial giants including Gautam Singhania, Vagish Pathak, Chaitanya Jaipuria, Darpan Sanghvi ,Dhruv Sharma, Siddharth Dungarwal and many other.
Sanjay Nigam, founder of the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund, said “It was an absolute honour to bring together so many incredible people from diverse industries to celebrate fashion and entrepreneurship was truly special. As host, I'm grateful to everyone who joined us, and it was inspiring to see so many talented individuals and upcoming fashion enthusiasts come together.”
Vagish Pathak, Chairman of FEF, remarked, “Tonight reflects the spirit of what FEF stands for—innovation, collaboration, and empowerment. Our aim is not just to support entrepreneurs but to set a new benchmark for how the fashion industry grows and evolves. This is just the beginning of a journey that will reshape the future of fashion in India and around the world.
Philanthropist Vanshika Lalwani said, “The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund represents a vision that is much more than just fashion. It aligns with my mission where we talk about sustainable living and supporting budding fashionpreneures.”
Deepak Lamba, CEO of FEF, shared, “FEF is about building dreams into sustainable businesses and creating a thriving ecosystem where creativity meets opportunity. Nights like these remind us why we do what we do—because the future of fashion belongs to those bold enough to innovate.
Dhruv Sharma, Founder and CEO of 32ND, added, “The Fashion Entrepreneur Fund is not just about fashion; it’s a visionary initiative that’s set to revolutionize the industry! Being a part of this initiative is immensely fulfilling.
Fashion maestro Manish Malhotra added, “This evening was a celebration of dreams and dedication. The FEF is bridging gaps within the industry and offering upcoming designers and entrepreneurs the tools they need to flourish. I am thrilled to be part of this movement.”
Actress-entrepreneur Malaika Arora added, “Fashion is about creating connections and inspiring confidence, and tonight showcased exactly that. I’m excited to see the incredible transformations this initiative will bring to the fashion landscape.”
Manju Yagnik, Director of FEF remarked, “Celebrations like these highlight the power of collaboration. Seeing various artistes and entrepreneurs under one roof reinforces why we chose to invest in this dynamic vision.”
Sonali Dugar, Director of FEF, “This night was a celebration of ideas, talent, and partnerships. The vision of nurturing creativity and shaping the future of the fashion industry was truly gratifying.”
The glamorous night also marked the beginning of FEF’s groundbreaking collaboration with Dharmatic Entertainment, hinting at extraordinary projects in the pipeline. With such a strong foundation and backing, the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund is set to revolutionize the Indian fashion industry.
Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF) is a pioneering venture studio that cultivates a collaborative ecosystem within the fashion industry. FEF is committed to empowering individuals in the fashion sector, helping them transform their aspirations into thriving enterprises. This innovative initiative fosters entrepreneurship by providing vital resources and mentorship to emerging talents. By bridging gaps and offering comprehensive support, FEF accelerates the growth and success of new businesses, enriching the fabric of the fashion landscape. With its visionary approach and dedication to transformative change, FEF is poised to drive sustainable growth and lasting impact in the industry.