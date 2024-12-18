How to track and maximise interest earnings on your savings account?

New Delhi [India], December 17: Opening a Savings Account is just the first step to protecting the value of your money. To unlock the true potential of your savings, you have to know the tips and tricks that can help you optimise interest earnings on your Savings Bank Account.

By doing so, you will be able to boost your savings and achieve your financial goals sooner. So, let us examine the most effective strategies that you can use to maximise your bank account interest earnings.

The secrets to maximise your earnings on your Savings Account

Opt for high interest rate

Choosing a Bank Account that offers a high interest rate is an effective way to maximise the potential of your savings and generate more wealth over the years.