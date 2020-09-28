Garrett Mandigo using his coaching background to take body, mind, and business to the next level

If we look around us, we will find that people have grown, industries have grown and so has the world in a way that we had not even imagined a few years ago. This has been possible by the exponential growth of many digital mediums and the digital world as a whole. So many young hustlers today have come at the forefront to showcase what they truly possess and take over the digital world like a pro. The industry of digital marketing has been on the rise from the past few years and have given birth to many new talents that have in ways more than one changed the landscape of the same. One amongst these talented minds is Garrett Mandigo from Charlotte, NC, USA.
Mandigo’s success is not the overnight success that people generally talk about; he initially worked and ran corporate gyms Like LA Fitness and Gold Gyms. He scaled every gym he worked at and helped achieve their every business goal. Working at the gym, he also became certified as a professional personal trainer for many clients and trained them for competitive bodybuilding as well. Honing his skills, expanding his knowledge and learning the many leadership qualities of running a business at gyms along with knowing the many marketing and sales tactics of the same, upped his confidence to scale various small and local businesses.
After having faced the grim realities of life and many other challenges, Mandigo decided to turn all his struggles into motivation to better himself and succeed in his career. Hence, he took the decision to move to Los Angeles and began the process of scaling small cannabis growers. Achieving astounding success with the same, he gained enormous recognition and helped taste success to many of his clients through his sound knowledge and expertise in digital and social media marketing. His use of the digital mediums creates influencer type lifestyle for others. His expertise in influencer marketing has so far helped, grown and scaled so many brands and businesses by making them gain more attention from people, generating more leads for them, creating more buzz around them, driving magnificent revenues and also helping them in closing sales, amongst many other things.
This young entrepreneur has gradually moved to the top with his skills and expertise as a digital entrepreneur who excellently takes care of the many social media marketing and management activities of his clients. The strategies used by Mandigo throughout the process has helped turned ordinary brands into phenomenal names.
His marketing strategies, techniques, tactics, promotions, etc. all this and much more have magnified the visions of his clients and have helped them reach the top in their respective fields, racing ahead many. Mandigo has also proved his prowess as a coach who guides others in their quest to become a success story with his networking, contacts, etc.
His monumental success can be proved by the exponential rise of all his clients and his popularity and recognition in the digital world.
You can Follow him on instagram : https://instagram.com/gmoneybaby3
