Dr Mynampally Rohit: An Indian Entrepreneur, inspiring others with his philanthropy work

In a world that is so obsessed with their own selves and their own lives, it is surreal to know that there exist few kind individuals, who always put others first and work for them selflessly. The world may have come closer through digital mediums, but how far have we come in the quest to be of help to others is something we must question our own selves. However, luckily the world is seeing some young, accomplished and yet kind individuals who are leaving no stone unturned to make a difference in the lives of others through their small or significant efforts. We came across a gifted doctor and entrepreneur from Hyderabad, Telangana, named Dr Mynampally Rohit, MBBS from Mediciti Institute of medical sciences, who with his humanitarian work has come forward to impact people's lives positively through his charitable organisation called 'Mynampally social service organisation'. Dr Rohit belongs to a political background and with his influence has been of great help to all those in need in varied ways. This helped gain him a special place in people's hearts. His organisation has done several works for people in need and is making every possible effort in times of COVID-19 as well, to reach more people and help them with various initiatives. Some of the philanthropy work that Mynampally social service organisation has been doing include supplying free water tanks to people from slums, conducting many special eye camps and health camps, digging thousands of free bore wells for the needy in Medak, Malkajgiri and various other places of Telangana, helping people with fixed deposits, especially orphans and widows, providing jobs to the unemployed, donating funds to temples and community halls, installing free CCTV cameras in many societies. And, during COVID-19, distributing 100 tons of rice and essential commodities in Malkajgiri constituency. They have even distributed 50000 sanitizer bottles & masks to the public. His presence across social media platforms also proves the kind of prominence Dr Rohit has gained at such a young age, as a doctor, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The proof is his increasing numbers of followers on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/mynampally.rohit/?hl=en that grows each passing day. He keeps posting pictures that prove his love for horse riding as a pro rider, and also posts about his vast fleet of expensive cars that includes Ferrari 488 spider, G63 AMG and other high-end cars like Mercedes Benz, Range rovers, Audi, Harley Davidsons, etc. Dr Rohit also loves to travel to various places and explore their culture, food and people. He loves to connect with people and build a network as well through his passion for travelling. His luxurious lifestyle, yet his kindness to be of great help to people in need is a rare quality combination, which Dr Rohit exudes. This is many ways have raised his status in society and earned him massive respect from many.