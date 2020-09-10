Global Safety Summit announces GSS2020 Safety Award Winners

1. EXL Service. Com (India) Pvt Ltd (BPO / ITES Safety Award)
2. Reliance Industries Ltd (Oil and Gas Safety Award) SEZ Refinery
3. Technip FMC India Ltd (Oil & Gas EPCC Safety Award)
4. Adani Enterprises Ltd (Best Fire Practices Award)
5. Adani Green Energy Ltd (Renewable Energy Health Safety Award)
6. Aditya Birla Ultra Tech Cement Ltd (CSR Award Large Scale Enterprise)
7. Nestle India Ltd (Food & Beverages Safety Award)
8. Voltas Ltd (Construction Industry Safety Award) Chennai Metro
9. Phoenix Market City (Safest Shopping Mall Award)
10. EXL Service. Com (India) Pvt Ltd (BPO/ ITES Environment Award)
11. Greenko Group (Renewable Energy Safety Award)
12. KEC International Limited CIVIL SBU (An RPG Company Construction HSE Award)
13. Flipkart India Pvt Ltd (Ecommerce EHS Award)
14. EXL Service. Com (India) Pvt Ltd (BPO/ ITES Green Award)
15. Reliance Industries Ltd (Oil and Gas Safety Award) DTA Refinery
16. High Street Phoenix (Shopping Mall HSE Award)
17. Mahindra Susten (Renewable Energy EHS Award)
18. Times Group - Bennet Coleman Company Ltd BCCL (Printing & Packaging Media EHS Award)
19. Yaskawa India Pvt Ltd (CSR Award Medium Enterprise)
20. BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (Power Distribution Safety Award)
21. JSW Cements Ltd (Cement Manufacturing Safety Award)
22. Vena Energy (Renewable Energy Environment Award)
23. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd (Construction Project Safety Award)
24. Shapoorji Pallonji (Construction Project Safety Award)
25. Rohan Builders (Safety Award - Construction Project)
26. Sterling & Wilson (Safety Award - Construction Project)
27. Mane India Pvt Ltd (Safety Award - Flavours and Fragrance)
28. Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt. Ltd. (Safety Award - Construction Project)
29. Naresh Kumar & Company Pvt. Ltd. (Safety Award - Construction Project)

30. Asian Institute of Fire & Safety (Safety Training Institute)

Fire and Safety Forum is India's First International Certification & Assessment Body, developing the certification guidelines as per American National Standard Institute, United State of America. Fire and Safety Forum is the signatory to United Nations Global Compact New York and in active association with the network in India. This NGO was founded in 2009 by Mr. U S Aashin, who later turned to a social activist in 2014, works on a motto of "Develop India through Entrepreneurship". In 2014 Mrs. Aswathy P S, elected as the Chief Executive Officer of this NGO, and leading the team of 200 voluntary professionals, delivering the major services in Training & Learning, Auditing & Consultancy, and Awards Assessment & Publication. The organization supports the enterprises through various membership activities throughout the year to achieve the best health and safety practices in the industries. Fire and Safety Forum has around 88000 Individual Professional members and around 2000 Corporate Enterprise Members from 85 Global Countries. Fire and Safety Forum is also an institutional member of Quality Council of India.

Since 2014 Fire and Safety Forum has been conducting the GSS awards, and in 2020 September 12th the virtual ceremony to appreciate the winners will be held. Global Safety Summit 2021-2022 schedules are proposed in Washington, Manila, Geneva, Brussels & London.

The winners are selected from 3028 applications of the assessment year and the process of award assessment has the following steps Award Nomination by the participant organization Pre Assessment Review by GSS internal Certified Assessors Presentation to GSS Jury Advisory Committee GSS Jury Advisory Committee verification On site assessment

Pre-Covid GSS witnessed thousands of professional footfalls, and hundreds of industry leaders participated, Awards were distributed by Union Cabinet Ministers Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Mr. Alphons Joseph Kannanthanam in the Event hosted at New Delhi. Past events have the presence of Speakers from University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Quality Council of India, NSDC, RBI etc.

The committee of GSS has advisory members viz, Mr. Kamal Singh (UNGCNI), Dr. Nihal Anwar Siddiqui (UPES), Dr. K Mamallan (IOCL), Dr. Abhishek Kumar Saha (Aditya Birla UltraTeach), Dr. Praveen Sarkar (WNS Global Services), Mr. U V Sudhan (Indian Railways), Mr. Ashu Kalra (EXL Service. Com (India) Pvt Ltd), Mr. Ashish Dwivedi (TechnipFMC India), Mr. Manav Sharma (Nestle India Ltd),

On 12th September 2020, at 5.30 PM virtual ceremony will be conducted for the same and it will be available to watch live on: https://www.facebook.com/WorldSafetyForum/