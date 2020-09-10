News by Numbers: After PUBG ban, Call of Duty reigns supreme

Popular battle action gaming app PUBG mobile made way for others to race up the charts in terms of both ranking and number of downloads, after the Indian government's ban. PUBG's ride in the rankings chart ended on September 4 at #187, according to data available from sensortower.com. The banned app is also expected to have suffered revenue in the aftermath of the ban, considering the downloads to global revenue ratio. The apps ban came as a boon for gaming app Call of Duty, which zoomed from rank 516 in August 31st to 6th on September 7.

