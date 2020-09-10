  1. Home
News by Numbers: After PUBG ban, Call of Duty reigns supreme

The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile, along with 117 other Chinese apps on September 2. Here's a look at how PUBG's ride at the rankings abruptly ended, others in the race, and their revenue share

By Namrata Sahoo
Published: Sep 10, 2020 12:41:55 PM IST
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 12:56:30 PM IST

Popular battle action gaming app PUBG mobile made way for others to race up the charts in terms of both ranking and number of downloads, after the Indian government's ban. PUBG's ride in the rankings chart ended on September 4 at #187, according to data available from sensortower.com. The banned app is also expected to have suffered revenue in the aftermath of the ban, considering the downloads to global revenue ratio. The apps ban came as a boon for gaming app Call of Duty, which zoomed from rank 516 in August 31st to 6th on September 7.
 
 

