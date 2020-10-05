Grind Now, Shine Later : Manzil Pathan

Determined to do something big in life, many take on the road to reach the destination they desire with all that they have. While some are unaware of where life would take them, some others exactly know what they want to be, what they want to achieve & where they want to reach in life. And, Manzil Pathan is all about that & much more. Born in Mumbai, the energetic soul has already carved a path for himself. Coming from a well-established business class family, Manzil Pathan has worked day & night to take forward the name of his family to newer heights. He aspires to be amongst the top influential entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurial spirit hailing from Mumbai, India is the Founder & CEO of an automobile workshop, Custom Car Wheel Studio, that is growing at an unparalleled speed. In the year 2007, he began working with TATA SKY in the situation of promoting proficiency. He started working at a young age and got some answers concerning various huge things about the universe of business that gave him a kickstart for his own venture. He started his business with 20,000/ - rupees in the year 2013. The customization of Manzil Pathan's vehicle workshop gives the old vehicles another look. The workshop of Manzil Pathan's vehicle gives extraordinary significance to the state of the vehicle through appropriate channel and customization. Every vehicle is cleaned and pleasantly modified before it is set up for a deal. Ha has successfully established another branch of his business in Hyderabad as well. Manzil Pathan shares an equal madness for goats & his collection of the biggest and the most expensive goats gives him an extra limelight to him. He holds the record for purchasing the most exquisite breed of goats, ranging from 27 to 30 lacs. Some of the more interesting revelations about him is that traveling has always been a part of his multifaceted life. He believes that we explore something new during every trip, we overcome new difficulties and problems, this depicting the traveler enthusiast he is. A man with passion in his heart & will power in his mind, decided to take on the world with his determination to work, and to excel his businesses to get a high standard life one desires, living life with high values. Earning the luxury lifestyle he always dreamt of has made him a humble man, coming from a small place to reach at such a height was a struggle but all he could think of was his dreams. Kudos to people like Manzil Pathan who are always ready to take life as it comes & set an example for others to overcome all the hurdles in life & enjoy every bit of it.