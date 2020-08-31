Gwei Noel Yengong : The success of an African Entrepreneur & Image Consultant

It is unarguably true that entrepreneurs form the backbone of our present day economy. An entrepreneur is person who starts and operates a new business venture and absorbs much of the financial risk that comes from doing that, ratcher than having an outside investor to fund the project. It comes with certain amount of passion, independent thinking, optimism, confidence and a vision to drive you through.
The society of today has more employees than entrepreneurs because people are so scared to take risk. GWEI NOEL YENGONG is one of those individuals who has taken the risk as a young entrepreneur and became so successful with it. He is one of the most iconic youths from Africa as a whole and Cameroon precisely. A Cameroonian by Nationality and being resident in Germany. The question is that of knowing how he became so successful as an online entrepreneur Gwei Noel Yengong with the social media name "Manlikeclix" has a network of about 1 million followers in different niches that helped him generate traffic to his various targeted fashion website and success in his e-commerce using his digital marketing skills.
Manlikeclix began his Journey as an entrepreneur with e-commerce dealing in different niches. Just like any other success story, he failed in his first three shops and after continues research and his passion, he started making huge figures out of the business in 2017 at the peak of Instagram ( influencer marketing ). Rumour has it that, Gwei Noel Yengong (Manlikclix) is writing a course on drop shipping and ecommerce.
The success of this e-commerce business has made him to invest more money into fashion and Traveling. Manlikeclix has imaged as an image consultant who is very unique in this present era. He has headlined a lot of fashion newspapers and magazines and has also represented Africa and Cameroon in major fashion events like the Milan fashion week. In that same line of fashion, he went as far as creating a fashion brand called "Alessandro Veneto" which is a very unique fashion brand that operates only from the 1st to the 11th of every month. He is popular for his creative designs and combination that still help him generate more attention to his e-commerce business.
The success story of the drop shipping business has also made Gwei Noel Yengong (Manlikeclix) to invest money into money exchange business.He calls it the "Clix Exchange Group" He assists in making transactions to those who are sending money from Africa to Europe and vise versa. This has resolved money transfers problems amidst his people in Cameroon since they can send and receive money easily without the queue at the bank or limitations.
As a young and ambitious entrepreneur, Manlikeclix has taken Car rentals as one of his multi investments. The society of today has many tourists and young people interested in taking rides along major cities but they're sometimes limited to get in within their reach. Manlikeclix has stepped forward as a bridge to help those who need to rent cars for holidays or other purposes. It is called “Luxury Cruise Rentals" and renders services over the entire national territory of Cameroon. Manlikeclix has become so popular with his success story as an African entrepreneur so much so that they term him the social elite. His influential lifestyle is quite inspirational to our generation. All fingers and kept crossed as we await book written by Gwei Noel Yengong on entrepreneurship. Have a glance on his social media handles www.instagram.com/manlikeclix
, www.facebook.com/manlikeclix
. This young man is an inspiration and a motivation to every single immigrant who dreams of living their best lives out of their passion.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.