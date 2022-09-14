Hindustan Unilever Limited FinAce Season VI: Digital Launch

Check out our 75th Independence year discounts on subscriptions, additional Rs.750/- off website prices. Use coupon code INDIA75 at checkout. Click here for details.

In today’s ever-evolving world, debating whether to incorporate social, economic, and environmental sustainability into the business strategy is no longer an option. The message from COP26 has been clear - sustainability must be a business approach for creating long-term value. Paying attention to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues is becoming increasingly critical. Hindustan Unilever, India’s largest FMCG with 50+ brands is a part of the everyday life of millions of consumers across India and strives to make sustainable living commonplace. HUL promises to be a leader in sustainable business by demonstrating how their purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance delivering consistent, competitive, profitable and responsible growth.To engage with the brightest minds in the evolving and competitive world of Finance, HUL is organising FinAce Season 6 in association with CNBC-TV18 on the theme of “Driving Superior Business Performance – The Sustainable Way”.“As Finance professionals, we play a unique role in enabling the business to be responsible. We enable this through dynamic resource allocation for productivity improvement and better control environment, driving strategic choices to maximise P&L and unlocking value through insights and new business models.” confirms Ritesh Tiwari, Executive Director, Finance, HUL and CFO South Asia Unilever, during the FinAce Season 6 launch event. He firmly believes that doing well and doing good are intertwined, and successful business strategies include both.As a hub of future business leaders, HUL has been building finance professionals with strong business acumen, agility to respond to changing market scenarios and a clear sense of purpose to make real impact on the business and function. For the FinAce case competition, teams will be required to assess key investment decisions, sustainable choices through various levers of pricing, marketing and product innovations. It will provoke one into thinking how to drive profitability for a brand and ensure we do what is right for the consumer, for the planet. Further, it provides participants the opportunity to get one step closer to a workplace atmosphere and engage in real business challenges.With 1500 participants geared up for this season, HUL keenly looks forward to talented, curious and innovative minds who will seek this opportunity to bring their ideas to life.The teams will be working on an exciting online business simulation tool in the first stage of the competition. The top teams shortlisted across campuses will present to Finance Leaders from HUL about the decisions taken in the simulation and the rationale behind them in stage two. Case studies will be launched for the semi-finals and the selected teams will be submitting their solutions to the HUL Senior Leadership. Teams members who reach the semi-finals will be shortlisted for a PPI with Unilever as part of the Summer Internship Process (ULIP 2023).For the grand finale, the top 3 teams will get the opportunity to be mentored by a Senior Finance Leader from HUL for a week. And the winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 3,00,000/- and the Runners-Up team will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 2,00,000/-.