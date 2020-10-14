How Arissa Khan is taking the fashion world by storm with her impeccable style sense

Arissa Khan is a creative director at Purple Paisley | The Luna. Arissa started her journey by winning a coveted title with the Miss India Organization further and is currently riding high on success with her business venture touching new heights. Arissa grew up watching her grandmother Kala & mother Tina making her an aficionado in the craft of fashion. As a flair for palettes & colour schemes with fabric play, it has always been a part of her personal style. She released her unconventional style to the city and soon became a reputed name in the fashion industry. After gaining enough knowledge, Arissa Khan became the creative director of her mother’s homegrown brand “Purple Paisley”. Purple Paisley instantly caught the eye and gained popularity from being in the top picks by stylists and celebrities. Purple Paisley has worked with top celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & several others amongst the fashion-conscious in the country. The clothes have been featured in the top fashion magazines such as Vogue, Paper & has been covered in the cover pages of Femina and other top magazines.Starting off with my first collection of distressed T-shirts and colour block tie-dye outfits when street style still did not have its luxe spotlight really was an arrow in the air moment for me. A week in and we sold out. And I remember seeing the rack empty and thinking to myself, and now she (the rand) begins. The collection of purple paisley has been a reflection of my personality and has always been curated and designed according to it. There are days of anti-fit and some that bring out the edge. It was always a vision to bring the kind of clothes for the non-conventional/non-generic. Right from the beginning of time, I remember wearing an anti-fit distressed sweater on top of my school uniform, to playing dress-up while playing with colour-block. My inspiration has always been comfort clothing with a dash of a statement.Purple Paisley newly launched its sister concern, a lifestyle centric brand called “The Luna” With the current pandemic, we are working on a minimal, sustainable, affordable and comfort collection that also helps with a fraction in donating towards the ones in need.