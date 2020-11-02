How to get more Facebook likes to grow your business leads?

Over the last few years, it has been more difficult than ever to be found on Facebook, and this is a problem if you are trying to increase your business leads on the platform. Posts are harder to get viewed organically and ‘harvest’ Facebook likes. Creating engaging and relevant content, fully optimizing your page profile… There are lots of things that you can do to increase leads, including buying Facebook likes.
The updated algorithm that is now being used by the platform puts more emphasis on posts and shares from friends, which means that content from business pages (just like yours) is pushed into the background.
There’s no need to panic, though, there are things that you can do to gain likes and followers that don’t involve selling your soul to the Devil.
Optimize your brand Page Info
A lot of the time, the only thing people will see is your Facebook Page profile picture cover and the short description. This is where you need to make a lasting impression because the first one counts! Be sure that your images and the description are engaging and capture what your company does.
Don't forget the rest of the detail either, fill out as much of the info spaces as possible. Choose the categories and subcategories that fit your business the best – if you run a pet shop, for example, you don't want to select categories like 'marketing' or 'accountants'.
Make sure relevant details are there, such as:
- Website address
- Phone number
- Hours of operation
These details will all work together to help make sure your business appears in search results – including Facebook’s internal search when people are looking for businesses like yours, which on its own will help to increase your Facebook likes.
Create and post engaging content
Great content will always rule the digital waves, but it has to be the right content. Just because it is great, that does not mean it fits in with your business type or goals. It has to be relevant, interesting, and engaging. Facebook is constantly updating its Edgerank algorithm – it places more importance on posts that receive likes, comments, and shares and it rewards this with greater reach across the platform.
Of course, this applies to the Brand Page itself too. You can buy Facebook likes
to 'game' the system, and if your business is legitimate then this is a great way for you to get it noticed without spending a small fortune on advertisements that, at least on Facebook, rarely work.
Quite recently, Facebook said that the algorithm will be further updated to track just how long users spend on individual posts. With that in mind, it could be worth your while to post relevant videos too – either your own or linked to something like YouTube. Try to ensure the videos are captivating and 5+ minutes long to keep followers and viewers on that post.
Share and promote your brand Page, everywhere that you can
With great content being posted on your Facebook business Page, it is always a good idea to share these, and your Page in general, everywhere that you can and at every relevant opportunity. Naturally, the posts that you share should be as 'time-proof' as possible. This means that if you create a post about something only relevant in October, you shouldn't be sharing it the following January.
Your Page itself though could be promoted on business cards, your website, email signatures… It is important, however, you do it, that the Page is easy to get to and people can hit 'like' easily and without effort. If you decide to buy Facebook Likes, this is a great way to encourage others to do the same.
Be sure that you are active on Facebook
Buying Facebook likes is a great way to get the ball rolling and encourage user engagement, but this won’t matter very much if you are not active and posting regularly. The big question here is, how often should you post? Well, there is no real one size fits all answer to that but lots of people in the know suggest that the best practice is 3 times a week, or perhaps once a day.
Facebook Page Insights are great here and can help you to zero in on the days and times that are the best for you. It can tell you on which days, and even the time of day, that people engage with your posts the most. You can use this data to target the days and times to give your posts the start.
Getting Facebook likes for your Business Page is not always the easiest thing in the world, but excellent and relevant content that you share appropriately is going to help a lot. You can also send out Like invitations to your existing contacts on Facebook. Of course, you can always buy Facebook likes – there's nothing wrong with it, it helps boost engagement and encourages others to do the same, just be sure to keep posting relevant content and stay active.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.