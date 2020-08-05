India's Leading Vastu & Feng Shui Experts: Dr. Nitin Parakh & Ms. Kanika Parakh

Dr. Nitin Parakh [B.E Civil, C.Eng.(I), AMIE, AIV, DBM, PhD.(am)] is a highly qualified Vastu and Feng Shui Expert. He is a gold medalist and has been honoured with many awards and titles including the “Rotary Vocational Award”, “Man of the Millennium Award” etc. He has the experience of thousands of cases over the last 23 years and his clientele includes esteemed and prominent personalities from different spheres of life. Over the years, his articles and interviews have appeared in leading newspapers of the country like “The Times of India”, “The Indian Express”, “Mid-Day”, “The Deccan Chronicle”, “Lokmat”, “Deshdoot”, “Gavkari” etc. He has also been featured in top national news channels such as “Times Now” and “Mirror Now”. He had long series of programs based on his science, which were aired on the “ZEE-ETC” television channel. He has also been interviewed on a leading radio channel “RED FM”. Dr. Nitin Parakh has written two bestselling books on Feng Shui. His first book was originally published in the year 2000 in English, which was an instant best seller. It was translated and sold in many different languages like Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam etc.

His books carry comments and testimonials from many eminent personalities of India including the incredible Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.