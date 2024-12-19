Innovation starts right now, right here with Tetra Pak

The food and beverage industry is at a pivotal moment, where the challenges of sustainability, automation, and consumer demand require bold, innovative solutions. Tetra Pak is at the forefront of this transformation, redefining how the industry navigates these complexities.

On November 19th, the company hosted Innovation Starts Here, a landmark event in Gurugram that brought together around 100 top leaders from the F&B sector. The gathering served as a platform for strategic discussions, collaboration, and an up-close look at how Tetra Pak is driving innovation to make food safer, healthier, and more accessible.

Making in India & Leading with Innovation

Kicking off the day, Cassio Simoes, Managing Director of Tetra Pak South Asia, set the tone by reflecting on the company’s journey in India over the past four decades. He emphasized the critical role of customer collaboration in shaping Tetra Pak’s vision. "Innovation starts with an idea and a challenge, but for us, it starts with our customers — their ambition and mission. Their success inspires and guides us," Simoes shared.

He also highlighted Tetra Pak’s Chakan facility in Maharashtra, a cornerstone of its South Asian operations. This state-of-the-art site is not only the largest and most advanced Tetra Pak facility outside Sweden but also a testament to the company’s commitment to Make in India, Make for the World. With its integrated capabilities spanning manufacturing, product formulation, and sustainability initiatives, Chakan embodies the company’s dedication to excellence and innovation.