Tetra Pak helps brands innovate to meet the pulse of consumer demand

Against the vibrant backdrop of Gurugram, Haryana, Tetra Pak South Asia hosted an electrifying one-day event, aptly themed 'Innovation Starts Here.' It was more than just a showcase — it was an experience, a journey through the future of food and beverage industry.
Innovation in Action
Attendees were immersed in a hands-on exploration of live touch, taste, and feel sessions that brought the company’s bold ideas to life. From cutting-edge sustainability solutions to groundbreaking automation, each moment was crafted to show how Tetra Pak leads the industry.
Keynote speakers, including Tetra Pak’s global leadership and industry experts, shared insights on India’s food and beverage future, the role of AI and automation, and shifting consumer trends.
Let’s take you through the four experience zones that brought these discussions to life –
Revolutionising Sustainability: From Vision to Reality
Sustainability was not just a buzzword at the event — it was the pulse. As Juhi Gupta, Sustainability Director at Tetra Pak South Asia, eloquently put it, “Recycling is just one part of the puzzle. Our goal is to help customers achieve net-zero by innovating across the value chain- like equipment that use less water, less energy, and generate less waste.”
Attendees explored the Sustainability Experience Zone, where the spotlight was on Tetra Pak’s holistic approach. The company showcased how it impacts just 1% of its carbon footprint directly, working collaboratively with suppliers, distributors, and consumers to tackle the remaining 99%.
The event also featured innovations by Jignesh Shah, CEO of Deluxe Recycling, whose products — ranging from furniture to auto-rickshaw seats — are crafted from recycled packaging materials, a testament to Tetra Pak’s vision of a circular economy.
Solutions 2.0: Tapping Into Consumer Trends
The future is ripe with opportunities, and Tetra Pak is ready to help brands harvest them. The company identified four major trends reshaping the food and beverage industry, among others:
Digital Transformation: Smart Factories of the Future
Tetra Pak showcased its homegrown integrated solution, successfully addressing the challenges that emerged from Industry 4.0. The company executives showcased Automation & Digitalisation solutions at Tetra Pak. Among the highlights was the data intelligent factory at Mengniu, China, which has been awarded a 'lighthouse' certification from the World Economic Forum for achieving a step-change impact in performance through technology-enabled transformation. This marvel combines automation, data intelligence, and sustainability into one seamless operation. It was created, designed, and implemented in cooperation with Tetra Pak and a network of specialists.
Taste the Future: A Feast for the Senses
At the Taste the Future experience zone, the adage “the proof of the pudding is in the eating” came alive. Attendees sampled products born from Tetra Pak’s relentless efforts at their Product Development Centers—de-sugared juices, ready-to-eat Indian meals, millets-based beverages, high-protein drinks and more. The unanimous verdict? Innovation has never tasted this good.
Tetra Pak’s ‘Innovation Starts Here’ event was not just a showcase of the company’s capabilities but also a testament to its ability to bring the industry together. As the discussions and experiences of the day revealed, the future of food and beverage will be shaped by partnerships, bold ideas, and a shared commitment to sustainability.
