Tetra Pak helps brands innovate to meet the pulse of consumer demand

Against the vibrant backdrop of Gurugram, Haryana, Tetra Pak South Asia hosted an electrifying one-day event, aptly themed 'Innovation Starts Here.' It was more than just a showcase — it was an experience, a journey through the future of food and beverage industry.

Innovation in Action

Attendees were immersed in a hands-on exploration of live touch, taste, and feel sessions that brought the company’s bold ideas to life. From cutting-edge sustainability solutions to groundbreaking automation, each moment was crafted to show how Tetra Pak leads the industry.

Keynote speakers, including Tetra Pak’s global leadership and industry experts, shared insights on India’s food and beverage future, the role of AI and automation, and shifting consumer trends.

Let’s take you through the four experience zones that brought these discussions to life –