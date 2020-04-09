Kevin Thobias donates to the public sector to help the COVID-19 fight

Kevin Thobias is not resting on his laurels of helping the people of Puerto Rico, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic as he recently donated supplies to the public sector, including police, hospital workers, and other relevant bodies. The inspiration behind the donation according to Kevin is to help in preventing the hoarding of supplies. The entrepreneur has subsequently offered to purchase all excess supplies from anyone in Puerto Rico and to redistribute that to those that need it the most during this difficult time.

The Novel COVID-19 has continued to wreak havoc in several countries across the globe, with the WHO declaring the virus a pandemic due to its widespread impact, with more than a million people already infected by the virus. Essential services providers, particularly those in the public sector, seem to be at the forefront of helping the containment of the virus as well as the treatment of patients. Unfortunately, the seeming deficiency in the supply of PPE puts such persons at risk. This is where the likes of Kevin and other well-meaning individuals are looking to make a difference by contributing their quota to help this category of people.

According to the philanthropist, he plans to continue to donate throughout the crisis ensuring that proper supplies go to those that need it the most. Kevin carefully selects the very critical service providers in these trying times, particularly those who are working hard to improve society but do not have the financial means to do so.

It is not the first time Kevin is contributing to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Puerto Rico and has declared his intention to run for governor in the coming years, to bring efficiency, improve tourism and the lives of Puerto Ricans. The contribution to support the fight against COVID-19 is in line with Kevin’s plight to ensure happy living for as many people as possible not only in Puerto Rico but also parts of the world. Prior to the outbreak of the virus, Kevin, through his business, Thobias Capital, LLC, has built a team that pushes the barriers for innovation and to create new competition, ultimately challenging the status quo to create better lives.

Thobias Capital, LLC has been described as not just a business but a platform to provide innovative solutions to make living easier. The company offers high-quality products to consumers across several online platforms, such as Amazon, Shopify, and Jet.com. His diverse experience has seemingly influenced his approach to life and his philanthropic gesture.

