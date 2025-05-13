Krishna Chaganti: The cyber architect fortifying fintech and healthcare from the inside out

New Delhi [India], May 12: In a world where digital systems are only as strong as their weakest link, Krishna Chaganti is redefining what enterprise-grade cybersecurity looks like — from the inside out.

With over 13 years of hands-on experience in securing the most sensitive infrastructures in fintech and healthcare, Krishna isn’t just reacting to threats — he’s anticipating them, designing proactive frameworks that help global organizations sleep a little easier in an increasingly volatile cyber landscape.

As the cybersecurity lead for a global fintech platform, Krishna has spearheaded the design and implementation of CI/CD-integrated security pipelines that merge real-time vulnerability detection with development agility. His integration of tools like Veracode, Fortify, and AppScan into enterprise workflows has become a blueprint for how financial institutions align innovation with airtight compliance — including standards like PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and NIST.

But Krishna’s genius lies in his strategic foresight. He developed risk-based vulnerability scoring frameworks that prioritize remediation based on business impact — not just technical severity. It’s a shift from scattershot security to intelligent defense, enabling product, security, and engineering teams to collaborate with unprecedented focus.

He’s also built people power into every solution. With over 200 developers and analysts trained under his leadership, Krishna has helped grow a generation of cyber-resilient teams who think security-first from day one. His influence extends from boardroom policy discussions to on-the-ground bootcamps — and his ability to translate complexity into clarity is as valuable as his technical acumen.