Kuche7 strengthens leadership team with new partner-directors

This move will enhance the brand's growth strategy
Kuche7, India’s leading brand for stainless steel kitchens, wardrobes, and vanities, has announced the induction of three new partner directors as part of its ongoing growth strategy. This move is set to enhance the company’s manufacturing capabilities, brand expansion, and financial efficiency as it continues to scale operations. According to our sources, the company is said to be valued at about 23 million dollars.
New Leadership Appointments
Nakul Kanchhal – Manufacturing Expertise
Nakul Kanchhal joins Kuche7 with a strong background in manufacturing, bringing extensive knowledge of advanced production techniques and quality management. His expertise will play a key role in optimising manufacturing processes and ensuring seamless scalability as demand for Kuche7’s premium stainless steel solutions continues to grow.
Dheeraj Gehani – Brand Development & Sales
Dheeraj Gehani steps in to strengthen Kuche7’s brand presence and drive sales growth. Working alongside Naeem Chauhan, he will lead the company’s marketing and business development efforts, focusing on expanding customer outreach and reinforcing Kuche7’s position as a market leader. His sense of design will help improve the aesthetics of the product.
Hitesh Sakariya – Finance & Accounts
Hitesh Sakariya will oversee financial strategy and operations, bringing greater transparency and efficiency to Kuche7’s financial management. His expertise will ensure sustainable growth, operational stability, and long-term profitability.
Continuing Leadership
Naeem Chauhan – Marketing & Sales
As the founding director of Kuche7 since its inception, Naeem Chauhan will continue to lead the charge and drive the company’s sales and marketing vision. Under his leadership, Kuche7 has become a pioneer in the stainless steel kitchen segment, and with the expanded leadership team, the company is set to reach even greater heights.
With this strengthened leadership structure, Kuche7 is poised for an exciting new phase of growth, further solidifying its reputation for innovation, quality, and excellence in the modular kitchen industry.
