Kuche7 strengthens leadership team with new partner-directors

Kuche7, India’s leading brand for stainless steel kitchens, wardrobes, and vanities, has announced the induction of three new partner directors as part of its ongoing growth strategy. This move is set to enhance the company’s manufacturing capabilities, brand expansion, and financial efficiency as it continues to scale operations. According to our sources, the company is said to be valued at about 23 million dollars.

New Leadership Appointments

Nakul Kanchhal – Manufacturing Expertise

Nakul Kanchhal joins Kuche7 with a strong background in manufacturing, bringing extensive knowledge of advanced production techniques and quality management. His expertise will play a key role in optimising manufacturing processes and ensuring seamless scalability as demand for Kuche7’s premium stainless steel solutions continues to grow.

Dheeraj Gehani – Brand Development & Sales