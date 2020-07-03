Leading India to become a Plastic Free Nation

Committed to providing its customers with eco-friendly choices; their idea is to ascertain that the products made out of recycled material can be even more desirable than ever; Website: www.ncisinfo.com
Bellam Vijay Kumar Reddy, Chairman, Nature Care Innovation Services Pvt. Ltd. (NCIS), started out with a vision to deliver world-class environment friendly products not only in India but also in the USA and Canada. Sensitive towards the rising concern of plastic pollution. NCIS works towards making our planet safer and greener for future civilizations with key focus of sustainable production and environmental consciousness.
Mr. Reddy was born and brought up in Hyderabad in a humble family majorly engaged in agriculture and that’s where he primarily inoculated his sense of belonging to nature. His keen interest in biology led him to pursue graduation in biosciences. After working as a biology lecturer in esteemed institutions, his attention was drawn towards overreliance on plastic and its damaging effect on the environment. This compelled him to start an NGO, Nature Protection Social Service, which worked towards generating awareness about plastic pollution and taking measures to reduce it.
His journey with the NGO brought many eco-friendly products to his knowledge and he found the opportunity to market the products at a large scale, which eventually gave birth to NCIS.
About NCIS:
Dealing in 150+ ecofriendly and biodegradable products, the biodegradable covers are just one of them, which promise to reduce plastic pollution the most. Their motto is to build a sustainable environment by providing solutions in the form of unique products available at affordable prices. Presently working for educational institutions with revolutionary products like paper pencils, rewritable notebooks and seed notebooks, they are also targeting grocery, cosmetics, meat packing units, pharmacy outlets, and other wholesale and retail markets for providing biodegradable and compostable carry bags.
Step-by-Step:
They are determined to create awareness about the ill-effects of single-use plastic and how it is contributing to the climate change. The war against dependence on plastic in day-to-day life was started with the establishment of NCIS in January 2019. Soon after the company spread its wings in 15 States with 16 company owned outlets and over 100+ franchise outlets across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Their franchise models have been designed to help products reach across the length and breadth of the country. A franchise is given to a person who is passionate about preserving the environment along with competence to run and maintain the model successfully, however, assistance is provided for the franchise office set-up and trained sales and marketing staff. NCIS is directly as well as indirectly providing employment to 500 people. NCIS has now grown to become the providers of a product range comprising of bioplastics, cotton products, paper products, sanitizing products, and bamboo products. Further, NCIS is setting up 10 Corn Starch Cover manufacturing units by next year.
Awards & Recognitions:
The Road Ahead :
- Awarded the Business Leader Award in the Eco-Friendly Industry at the Indian Leadership Summit
- Felicitated at Swachh Bharat Drive conducted by GHMC for providing better alternative products for plastic
- Awarded as Green Business Initiative by the Vegetarian Movement, Hyderabad
- Received the Responsible Citizen Award by JD Foundation on World Environment Day, 2019
- Participated as a member in Forum discussions on Making India Sustainable in Indian Environmental
- Summit, New Delhi
- Honoured by Brahma Kumari’s on Bathukamma 2019 for doing an environment friendly business
- NCIS and Mr. Reddy was recognized and featured by Franchise India Magazine as one of India’s Top 100 Franchises 2020
Apart from setting up more units to help the globe become single-use plastic free, they are also planning to launch an e-commerce platform exclusively for biodegradable and eco-friendly products to help every household become a zero-waste place.
They are spreading their roots into K-12 education sector with a learning app for students from tier 2&3 cities and rural backgrounds and also plan to lease 10 acres of land in every constituency to conduct and promote organic farming, extensively.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.