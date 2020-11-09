Little tags gets awarded as India's most admirable brand 2020

Marked with a celebratory beginning in the year 2017, Chandni Agarwal launched Little Tags as an online shopping platform for kids that brought all big brands selling high-quality kids clothing under one roof. Little Tags presents the parents an opportunity to shop a wide range of premium products for their little ones in the blink of an eye. From a wide range of kid’s ensembles for any event to accessories that cater to a multitude of uses for kids and occasions, Little Tags assures world-class quality and authenticity to the customers. The brand was launched to become a one-stop solution for everything a parent needs and has consistently worked to make that possible at all times. With almost 150+ designer brands under its umbrella, Little Tags provides the Indian parents with the best and latest trends conceptualized by some of the top designers in India such as Samant Chauhan, Nitya Bajaj, Yogesh Chaudhary, Pallavi Mohan, Shivan & Narresh, Anand Bhushan, Masaba Gupta, Sahil Aneja, Karishma Sahani Khan, Siddharth Tytler, Krishna Mehta, Monisha Jaising, Nishka Lulla, Pooja Wang, and Ridhima Bhasin. For all the parents who wish to keep the style game of their kids on point on all occasions, Little Tags is the most suitable option. In the fashion escapade for Indian kid’s clothing for almost 3 years, Little Tags has witnessed an ardent following by parents who wish to dress their kids right. A rise in the appreciation and immense love for kids' fashion in the Indian industry over the course of years has been the cornerstone of helping Little Tags to continue working for bringing the best collections and new designs every day on their portal. The brand understands that parents want the best for their children in every way. By making this a central tenet that inspires the brand to work, Little Tags offers a wide selection of the best wardrobes for every occasion. It works to bring great designers on the table so that Indian parents can get the happiness of seeing their children shine brightly. The brand has developed with an audience that exhibits a refined taste and prefers high-quality. With an intricate collection of designs and products that caters to babies, little boys, and girls, Little Tags has been successful in garnering the position of being a prime choice of parents for kid’s luxury wear. In order to present Indian parents with a touch of personalization, Little Tag often comes up with collections that can be customized and add a touch of oomph to the overall ensemble, be it a child or a baby. Not only is the brand limited to clothing but also extends to several verticals when it comes to giving the best of everything to children. It offers footwear, accessories, beddings, and baths so that whatever the parents need, they can get it all within a single click, literally and figuratively. All that a parent has to do is land up on the website to order what they love for their little gun! Ever since its inception, the brand has always been on a search for fresh labels for kids that are comfortable and stylish at the same time. The Indian apparel market for children has evolved drastically over the past few years welcoming the International and luxury brands for kids to wear increasingly. The foundation of Little tags stems from the founder’s, Mrs. Chandni Agarwal’s desire as a mother to dress her kids in stylish clothing and keep up with the trends. She says, “At its foundation, the team of Little Tags spends a considerable amount of time to handpick the best brands and to get them on board so that we can reach out to the right consumer. We leave no stone unturned in offering the absolute best to our customers.” The changes faced by the Indian apparel industry over the years have helped Little Tags progress towards a sister company, Little Tags luxury which caters to bringing international brands like Diesel, N21, Dsquared, Balmain, and many more on the platform. This online commerce platform offers all apparel and accessories that are specially sourced for the tender ones. The brand chooses the most stylish, attractive, and high on quality pieces so that the children can feel comfortable, chic, and confident. ‘Little Tags Luxury’ handpicks all garments featured on the online store on the basis of the requirement of Indian consumers. The Brand Story appreciates the contribution made by Little Tags in enabling the Indian parents to buy fashionable clothing for kids with seamlessness. Mr. Abhay Kaushik, Editor in Chief and Director, The Brand Story said, “The online platforms, Little Tags and Little Tags Luxury have opened a new world of style for kids and are enabling Indian parents to purchase premium quality products comfortably. The Brand Story is honoured to recognize the style impact that a brand like Little Tags is creating by awarding it as India’s Most Admirable Brand 2020.”