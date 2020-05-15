  1. Home
Marko Stout continues to wield his supremacy as a multimedia artist

Etching an indelible place in people's hearts with the bright hues of his vibrant, pulsating and memorable art

Published: May 15, 2020 10:10:04 AM IST
Updated: May 15, 2020 10:32:18 AM IST

The iconic, American contemporary, critically acclaimed artist Marko Stout continues to ride high on a huge wave of success by delivering outstanding work. His wide array of expertise includes work in a variety of media. He has created masterpieces in different media including film, painting, print, sculpture, video, new media and photography. He is known for focusing on New York City and the urban life through his work.

Stout unapologetically and unabashedly uses vibrant colours infused with his passion to create long lasting depictions of the erotic and the titillating though his art. His “Erotic Allure” is a series of looping portraits with a wonderful portrayal of the strong concrete set amidst a backdrop of the urban blended with the fineness and vulnerability of skin that creates sensuousness and an appetite for more. The women who rule the world of his pieces with confidence and ease have a penchant for sensual and urban fashion.

Stout’s work creates an inextricable and unmistakable aura of reality steeped in bright colours. His work draws upon the human experience and lingers and stays with the viewer. His work encourages us to derive sustenance from reality and hold on to our senses. 

Marko Stout, a celebrity himself has established the enviable record of having a long list of celebrity followers.  The prestigious list includes the Kardashians, Billie Eilish, Ru Paul, Melissa Etheridge and Debra Messing.

Marko’s works are showcased at numerous International exhibitions, private collections and Fine Art galleries.  His solo galleries are spread across the USA - Chicago, New York, Miami. They are also located in Tokyo, Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Hong Kong.

Marko Stout with his  impressive track record continues unabated in his path breaking multidimensional multimedia journey, conquering new peaks of success and establishing   new milestones! 

