Miihier Singh's self-competitive spirit is what makes him a pioneer in the fitness industry

Fitness isn’t about having a chiselled physique but it is more about the efforts we put in to improve ourselves every day. Transforming lives over the years, Miihier Singh is a fitness expert and the Men’s Physique Bodybuilding pioneer and champion. While many say that he is blessed with one of the most aesthetic physiques in the country, Miihier says, “I have worked on it and I am blessed for developing a physique like this.” The champ is the founder of MIIHIERSINGHPREP, a professional health service company which has transformed the lives of many people through his unique fitness strategies. Besides providing the clients with the overall fitness and wellness counselling, Miihier is also an expert when in body transformation, pageant preparation, TRT and HRT therapy, posture correction, sports specific training, nutrition and supplementation and strength training. The fitness guru is preparing Kuhu Bhosle, a professional bikini bodybuilding athlete and the CEO of MIIHIERSINGHPREP. Under the guidance of Miihier, she will be representing India at IFBB Pro League qualifiers as she has a goal to become the first Indian to win Miss Olympia Bikini. Mr Singh’s dominates the nutraceutical industry where he had associations with many brands like Muscle Pharm, Arnold Series, IsoPure, IN2 Nutrition and 1UP nutrition as director and exclusive athlete. Miihier Singh is also currently endorsing Leading international Supplement brand Called Need Supps. Currently, he is on board as a director and partner for Energia Lifestyles LLP which is one of the most powerful companies. Apart from this, Miihier is also the co-owner and exclusive athlete for Be Legend India, a brand created by the world’s most iconic fitness model Sergi Constance. While speaking about the balance between diet and fitness Miihier said, “It all depends on what you eat. If you intake good nutrition, the output will automatically reflect. I always suggest my clients for having a nutritional diet. Eat more but exercise a little more to see a change in and within yourself.” Furthermore, Miihier Singh also gave a smashing reply when asked about facing competition in the fitness world. He said, “I strive to improve myself and not look at what others are doing. I focus on winning and not on the winner. The hunger to be the best is what keeps me going.” In his sports career, Singh has won many gold medals and accolades. To name a few, he won the World’s Men’s Physique WBPF Gold Medal in Hungry, Budapest in 2014. He is the National Champion Mr. India Men’s physique Gold medalist 2014 and holds NPC North East Summer Classic Men’s Physique 1st Place Class A, New York 2018. Not only this, but he is also the NPC New York Grand Prix Men’s Physique 1st Place class A, New York 2019. His next primary goal is to compete in the IFBB Pro League Qualifier and the champion is leaving no stone unturned for it.